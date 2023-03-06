‘Three Sisters,’ Starring Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac, “Indefinitely Postponed” Off-Broadway

The Off-Broadway production of Three Sisters starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig has been indefinitely postponed.

The production was originally meant to run as part of New York Theatre Workshop’s 2019-2020 season, but was delayed by the theatrical shutdown. The production had been announced as part of the East Village theater’s 2022-2023 season, but the theater now says that show cannot go on.

“In the intervening three years, NYTW has worked to reunite the original company for a summer 2023 production. Unfortunately, new scheduling conflicts have arisen for the production’s in-demand artists which proved to be insurmountable in bringing the production to life during the 2022/23 season,” the theater said in a statement.

“NYTW hopes to be able to bring this new production to the stage in a future season and joins the community in the disappointment of this second postponement,” the statement continued.

Isaac is currently starring opposite Rachel Brosnahan in an Off-Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, which runs through March 24. Gerwig’s buzzy live-action film Barbie is set to open in July.

Three Sisters, originally penned by Anton Chekov, was to be directed by Sam Gold (a Tony Award winner for his direction of Fun Home) and adapted by Clare Barron, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Dance Nation. The theater will not be replacing Three Sisters with another show this season. This will bring the total number of productions in the season down to four, including a revival of Merrily We Roll Along, starring Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe, that ran last fall. The production will move to Broadway this fall.