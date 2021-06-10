‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Sets Broadway Return, Replaces Scott Rudin

Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird has set its Broadway return. Jeff Daniels will reprise his iconic role as Atticus Finch when the play resumes performances on Oct. 5 at New York City’s Shubert Theatre. Celia Keenan-Bolger will also return in her Tony Award-winning performance as Scout Finch.

In place of departed producer Scott Rudin, Orin Wolf (Tony-winning musical The Band’s Visit) has been named executive producer, effective immediately, and will oversee all aspects of the production. Rudin, under fire after The Hollywood Reporter detailed allegations of workplace abuse against him, had stepped back from his Broadway productions, including To Kill a Mockingbird, in April. “I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows,” said the embattled theater uber-producer at the time.

After New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Broadway League announced that the theater industry would turn its lights back on to full capacity starting Sept. 14, many hit Broadway shows announced their reopening dates. But To Kill a Mockingbird, along with other still-unannounced former Rudin productions The Book of Mormon and West Side Story, remained an outlier until Thursday.

“We’ve been waiting more than a year for Mockingbird — and all of Broadway — to come back, so this is a very happy announcement,” said Sorkin in a statement. “I’m looking forward to the re-launch of the play under Orin Wolf’s leadership and I’m excited for the electricity that Jeff, Celia and the whole cast will be bringing to the Shubert Theatre. Mostly I’m looking forward to being back in our rehearsal room.”

Daniels added in his own statement, “Over the course of the original year long run, I felt a nightly privilege playing Atticus Finch. At this moment in our country’s history, I’m honored to play him again, to inhabit an iconic American Hero who still speaks to our times and will help us all remember who we can be.”

To Kill a Mockingbird, which is produced by Barry Diller and directed by Bartlett Sher from the classic Harper Lee story, has amassed a total gross of more than $125 million and, before the Broadway shutdown, played to standing-room-only houses. Tickets are now available on Telecharge.com.

Rudin is also no longer officially involved in the play’s national tour, which will now launch next year on March 27 in Buffalo, NY, with Richard Thomas as Atticus; or the London West End production, opening March 10 at the Gielgud Theatre starring Rafe Spall.

Hard-hit from the coronavirus pandemic, Broadway has been shut down since March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including eight shows in previews and another eight in rehearsals.