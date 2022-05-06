Tony Awards Set 2022 Honorees

This year’s Tony honors for excellence in the theater will go to five organizations, including the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC) and Local USA 829, IATSE.

Other 2022 honorees to be presented with their awards at the live official ceremony on Sunday, June 12 at Radio City Music Hall and hosted by Ariana DeBose are Broadway For All, music copyist Emily Grishman and Feinstein’s/54 Below.

“All five of this year’s honorees have made outstanding contributions to our Broadway community,” Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin and American Theatre Wing CEO and president Heather Hitchens said in a joint statement. “Their dedication, commitment and support to the arts is now more important than ever, and we are thrilled to shine a light on these organizations at this year’s Tony honors.”

Established in 1990, the honors for excellence are handed out annually to institutions, individuals and organizations that are not eligible for established Tony Award categories but have demonstrated exceptional achievement in theater.

Working for over a decade, the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC) focuses on expanding the perception of Asian American performers and increasing their access to and representation on New York’s stages and is responsible for publishing The Visibility Report: Racial Representation on New York City Stages.

The Manhattan-based national organization Broadway for All — founded in 2012 by Osh Ashruf through Harvard University’s Presidential Public Service Fellowship program — supports teens of diverse socio-economic statuses, ethnic identities and zip codes through its programming, which includes its flagship Summer Conservatory, centered on training young artists with stage and screen trailblazers.

Grishman is a music copyist for Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theater, who works closely with composers, orchestrators and players. The Emily Grishman Music Preparation has supervised over 130 Broadway productions, with her written instrumental parts and full scores regularly used by orchestra pit musicians and show conductors.

Feinstein’s/54 Below, the cabaret club and fine dining restaurant, presents over 700 shows a year, with the performance venue celebrating established and new Broadway performers and supporting writers, musicians and more with advancing their craft, expanding their repertoires and developing their voices in a space featuring scenic, lighting and sound designs imagined by Broadway designers.

National labor union United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE has worked to represent Broadway’s scenic, costume, lighting, sound and projection designers, as well as scenic artists, computer artists and art and costume department coordinators for more than 125 years. Through representation and advocacy, its helped professionals working in live performance, film, television and commercials through collective bargaining, action and solidarity.

Presented by the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing, the 2022 Tonys are returning to an in-person ceremony after canceling the show in 2020 due to the pandemic and presenting a smaller in-person ceremony at the Winter Garden Theatre in 2021.

The 75th annual awards will air live coast-to-coast for the first time, with the four-hour presentation split between streaming service Paramount+ and CBS. The first hour, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT will feature exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. The awards show will continue at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.