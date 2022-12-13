Tony Awards Move to United Palace For 2023 Ceremony

The 76th annual Tony Awards will take place on June 11, 2023 and for the first time, will be presented at the United Palace in Washington Heights.

The Tony Awards have traditionally been held at Radio City Music Hall, but moved to the Beacon Theater on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in 2011 and 2012. The 2019-2020 Tony Awards, which were delayed until September 2021, were held at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

The Tony Awards did not give a reason for the move, but it brings the awards show to a smaller venue. The United Palace, which hosts concerts, movie premieres and film shoots, has close to 3,400 seats to Radio City Music Hall’s more than 6,000. The theater opened in 1930 as one of Loew’s Wonder Theatres, showing movies and vaudeville performances.

“We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time. As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.

The ceremony will once again be broadcast live on CBS and on Paramount+, and Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss will serve as executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will also serve as director.

The eligibility cutoff for the 2022-2023 Broadway season is April 27. Tony nominations will be announced May 2.