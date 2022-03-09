Tony Awards Set Date, Venue for 2022 Ceremony

The Tony Awards are getting back to normal.

The Broadway awards show is returning to its usual home of Radio City Music Hall in New York City for a live awards ceremony taking place on Sunday, June 12, in keeping with its pre-pandemic schedule.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Broadway stages went dark in March 2020, the Tony Awards took more than a year to hand out honors for the truncated 2019-2020 season, which were finally presented at the Winter Garden Theatre in September 2021, shortly after theaters finally reopened.

Top winners from the 74th annual Tonys included Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Inheritance and A Soldier’s Play.

The 2022 Tony Awards, the 75th annual celebration, will air live coast-to-coast for the first time, but as with September’s show, this year’s four-hour presentation will be split between streaming service Paramount+ and CBS. The first hour, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT will feature exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. The awards show will continue at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Eligibility for the 2022 Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing, will end on April 28, with nominations set to be announced on May 3.