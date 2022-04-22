Tony Awards Extend Eligibility Window, Delay Nominations Announcement

The 2022 Tony Award nominations announcement has been delayed by nearly a week, the show’s producers announced on Friday.

The nominations announcement has moved from May 3 to May 9. The shift has also extended the eligibility window for shows that opened during the 2021-2022 season from April 28 to May 4.

“Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks, and in an effort to allow nominators to see Tony eligible shows, we have decided to extend the deadline for eligibility requirements,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a joint statement.

The nominations announcement will still take place on the Tony Awards’ official YouTube page, beginning at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

In the last month, Broadway has faced a number of show cancellations due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among various companies and their big-name stars. High-profile Broadway performers who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of late include Macbeth‘s Daniel Craig and The Plaza Suite‘s Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

Presented by the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing, the 2022 Tonys announced in March that it would return to an in-person ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, after canceling the show in 2020 due to the pandemic and presenting a smaller in-person ceremony at the Winter Garden Theatre last September.

The 75th annual awards will air live coast-to-coast for the first time, with the four-hour presentation split between streaming service Paramount+ and CBS. The first hour, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT will feature exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. The awards show will continue at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.