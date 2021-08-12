Tony Awards Sets New Venue for Show Honoring 2019-20 Season

The 74th annual Tony Awards ceremony has a new home.

The show, which will honor the 2019-20 Broadway season, is set to take place at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York on Sept. 26, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. In addition, organizers are planning a viewing party at the Broadway Theatre, where attendees will be able to watch the Paramount+ stream and the CBS telecast of the show.

Attendees will have to show proof of vaccination, which is in line with the Aug. 3 announcement by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that proof of vaccination will be required to participate in indoor activities, including live performances and entertainment. The requirement will be fully in effect in mid-September.

The Tony Awards ceremony was originally set to take place June 7, 2020, at its recent home of Radio City Music Hall, but the pandemic forced organizers to postpone. It’s now scheduled for Sept. 26, airing as a four-hour “event” across CBS, Paramount+ and the CBS app.

It’s unclear why the show is changing locations, but the Winter Garden Theatre has significantly less seating capacity than Radio City Music Hall or the Beacon Theatre, which also has hosted the Tonys in recent years. Nothing appears to be scheduled at Radio City for the night of Sept. 26 per the venue’s website.

The Winter Garden Theatre is also home to the upcoming revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, which begins performances on Feb. 10 (previews start Dec. 20).

Even though the last night of Broadway theater was March 11, the Tony Awards committee determined that the abbreviated 2019-20 season ran from April 26, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2020, ending the season roughly a month before what ended up being the final Broadway performances of the year. Only 18 shows were eligible this year, roughly half the usual field.

Nominations were announced in October. The show will now take place nearly a year after those noms were unveiled and months after the close of voting on March 15.

Not much about the Tony Awards production has been revealed yet, but what has been announced is that it will kick off with the presentation of the 74th annual Tony Awards at 7 p.m, ET/4 p.m. PT live exclusively on Paramount+. The streaming presentation will “honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-20 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.” (The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.)

Then CBS and Tony Award Productions will present a two-hour special starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS that also will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and on the CBS app.

That special will consist of a live concert event featuring Broadway entertainers and Tony winners, along with special performances by the three Tony-nominated best musical contenders: Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical. It also will include the live presentation of three Tony Awards: best play, best revival of a play and best musical. Other winners will be “celebrated” throughout the broadcast, producers previously said, without offering further details.