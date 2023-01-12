Tony Awards Renew Production Deal With White Cherry Entertainment Through 2026

The Tony Awards will continue to be produced by White Cherry Entertainment through 2026.

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced Thursday that White Cherry founders Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner have renewed their deal to produce the annual televised ceremony for another three years. Weiss and Kirshner have served as the Tonys’ production team since 2003.

“We are thrilled to renew the Tony Awards Productions contract with White Cherry Entertainment,” Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin and American Theatre Wing CEO and president Hitchens said in a statement. “Glenn Weiss, Ricky Kirshner and their entire White Cherry team bring the best of Broadway to fans all over the world in innovative ways year after year. We are excited to see what they do on a new stage for the 76th Annual Tony Awards.”

It was announced last month that the ceremony celebrating the best of plays and musicals staged on Broadway would be moving from Radio City Hall to the United Palace in Washington Heights.

“What started for us as a ‘limited run’ in 2003, the Tony Awards turned into the best ‘extended engagement’ we’ve had the pleasure to be a part of,” the WCE founders said in their own statement. “Love to all our Broadway creative collaborators both onstage and off, as we raise the curtain for our next act.”

Since Weiss and Kirshner took over the producing reins, the Tonys have won 19 Emmys and received seven DGA nominations within the last nine years. The duo’s boutique production company was formed in 1999 and has produced a number of acclaimed live television specials and events, including the Oscars, the Emmy Awards and Super Bowl halftime shows.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS from United Palace Theatre on June 11 but will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.