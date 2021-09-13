Tonys: Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. to Host Awards, Broadway Return Special

Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. are set to host the 2021 Tony Awards, set to take place later this month honoring the 2019-2020 season and celebrating Broadway’s return.

The four-hour event, airing on CBS and Paramount+, is set for Sunday, Sept. 26, taking place live from New York City’s Winter Garden theater.

McDonald will kick things off, hosting the presentation of the 74th annual Tony Awards, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, honoring the shows, performances and work that went into the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m elated that the Tony Awards are back! I am so glad that we’ve found a way to gather safely to honor and recognize all the incredible work that was done in the 2019-20 season,” McDonald, a record-breaking six-time Tony winner, said in a statement. “While we look back, my greatest hope is that this event marks the beginning of a new era for Broadway—one with renewed commitment to inclusivity and belonging as well as appreciation for the sacred experience of live theater.”

Odom Jr. will host the second part of the evening, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back, airing on CBS from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT, which will consist of a live concert featuring Broadway stars and Tony winners performing classics and celebrating live theater as Broadway is making its return after theaters in New York City were forced to close due to the pandemic in March of 2020. The Broadway’s Back celebration will also feature the Tonys’ traditional performances from the best musical contenders (Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) and the live presentation of three top Tony Awards: best play, best revival of a play and best musical.

“Broadway is a part of my DNA and I’m so thrilled to see it open back up again,” Odom Jr. said in his own statement. “There are so many talented artists going back to work and doing what they love for audiences who have missed these tremendous performances. I’m very happy to host The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”

Broadway shows are finally returning, with Sept. 14 set as an unofficial reopening date, with audience members and Broadway workers all required to be fully vaccinated or present negative test results. Audience members are also required to wear masks during performances as concern continues about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.