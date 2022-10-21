‘Topdog/Underdog’ Review: Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Dazzle in Slick Suzan-Lori Parks Revival

With a recession on the horizon, a year of racial protests in the rearview and a pandemic still rippling and raging, it makes sense that this season’s theater revivals lurk and pace around the American Dream. The mythical, unwieldy concept — marked by relentless striving and repeated heartbreak — is inherently Sisyphean, resembling our senseless approach to these times.

On Broadway, Miranda Cromwell, director of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, reintroduces the Lomans as a Black family — a change that complicates Willy (played by Wendell Pierce) and layers his tragic end. At the Public Theater in New York, Robert O’Hara directs Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun, a work that examines the American Dream with a shrewd dubiousness, looking past the glamour to the festering sores. Although these two plays are canonical studies of our nation’s vexing ideal, even they don’t quite capture the frenzied desperation of our calamitous present. For that, there’s the 20th-anniversary Broadway revival of Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog.

Directed by Kenny Leon (who nabbed a Tony in 2014 for his A Raisin in the Sun), Topdog/Underdog lays bare the push and pull of American aspirationalism. The play, about two Black brothers wrestling with their history of parental abandonment and desire for economic stability, is airy and oblique. Lincoln (Corey Hawkins) and Booth (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) are the only characters. Their conversations — facetious, verbose, skittish — propel the narrative, reveal their personalities and betray their intentions. In less assured hands, the production could get lost in Parks’ jazzy dialogue and structural sleights of hand, but Leon, with the help of his two stars, confidently steers the play until the final curtain.

That curtain — a magisterial gold cloth — clues us into parts of the show’s purpose and intention, reflecting the promise and possibility of the outside world. It’s a part of Arnuflo Maldonado’s smartly designed set, framing the dingy room (water-stained walls, a single lightbulb, creaky furniture) shared by Lincoln and Booth. Allen Lee Hughes’ electric lighting announces Booth, who, under its high-wattage glare, is practicing a game of three-card Monte with an amateur’s stern focus. His moves are bungled, his hands cumbersome instead of stealthy.

When his older brother Lincoln walks in, home from his job impersonating Abraham Lincoln at a local arcade, the play jumpstarts its lightning fast-pace and doesn’t let up. The banter between the two would be nothing without Hawkins and Abdul-Mateen’s lithe and kinetic performances. Hawkins, a Tony nominee for his performance in Six Degrees of Separation, is particularly on fire, imbuing Lincoln with a nervous restlessness and quiet knowing. Before he took the arcade job — one he defends in the face of Booth’s intense interrogation — Lincoln ran a near mythic three-card Monte scam. After his friend Lonny died in a shooting, he quit, vowing to never return to throwing cards.

But temptation haunts Lincoln like a ghost, and it doesn’t help that Booth wants him to abandon the steady arcade job and scheme with him. The promise of rebuilding his reputation and ruling the streets is intoxicating. Hawkins expertly embodies a man desperate to keep his past at bay. His edgy body language, with jittering hands and nervous pacing, translates into an arresting charisma as he eventually succumbs to the call of the cards. When he directs the imagined audience to “lean in close” and “watch me now,” this critic couldn’t help but adhere.

Hawkins shines, but his performance depends on Abdul-Mateen’s own stage magic. In his Broadway debut, the Watchmen star proves himself highly capable of holding his own. Barring one false note near the end of the production, Abdul-Mateen plays Booth — cocky, yearning, conspiratorial — with a calculated charm. He tells his character’s stories — about his mysterious girlfriend Grace, about his version of when their parents left, about his plans and dreams — with the wild energy of someone who needs others to believe him. Whether or not he believes himself doesn’t really matter.

The confidence radiating from both performances keeps Topdog/Underdog, a play with a winking eagerness to elude meaning, light, electric and most of all funny. Lincoln and Booth verbally tussle and make up, mocking each other in the same breath as they express love. Their slick talk builds each scene, heightening the stakes and further ensnaring us in their circuitous reality. No matter how much they try, Lincoln and Booth can’t seem to escape their situation — whether it’s the bleak reverberations of their past or the dimness of their present. Their condition — a clear allegory for the condition of Black people in America — is akin to purgatory, and the play’s setting in the “here” and “now” makes Leon’s production all the more uncanny and haunting.

In 2002, Parks won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Topdog/Underdog, becoming the first African-American woman to win in that category. It was an achievement not just for the experimental playwright, but for the discipline, too. It would be easy (and depressing) to delineate the ways in which the world — two decades later — has and hasn’t changed, to exclusively map Lincoln and Booth’s roving and twisted conversation onto a broad sociological thesis. But we shouldn’t lose sight of the wizardry of Parks’ work, its ambition, dexterity and biting humor. We shouldn’t think so hard that we forget to look into her eyes — or, more accurately, at her work — and focus.