‘A Transparent Musical,’ Based on the Amazon Series, Is Aiming for Broadway

Center: Daya Curley and Adina Verson, and the cast of "A Transparent Musical" in the world premiere of "A Transparent Musical" at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum.

Amazon Studios’ A Transparent Musical is aiming for Broadway in 2024.

This comes after the show premiered at Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles for a month-long run starting in May 2023. The musical, based on the Transparent television series, is the first stage production from Amazon Studios.

The production has partnered with Eva Price, producer of & Juliet and Oklahoma!, as the musical aims for Broadway.

“Transparent remains an incredibly impactful series with salient representation for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Nick Pepper, head of US SVOD Wholly Owned Development, Amazon Studios. “This is the ideal series and characters to bring from series to stage, and we are thrilled to partner with Tony-winning Broadway Producer Eva Price. We hope the audience walks away inspired after experiencing this poignant story.”

The musical is told through the viewpoint of Ali Pfefferman, the youngest child of the Pfefferman family, as they witness their parent, Maura, transition into the transgender matriarch of the family, while also contending with their own self-discovery. The show features a book by MJ Kaufman and Joey Soloway, the primary creator of the television series, and music and lyrics by Faith Soloway.

The cast and exact dates for a Broadway run have not yet been announced.

The cast for the L.A. run included Adina Verson (Ali Pfefferman), Daya Curley (Maura Pfefferman), Liz Larsen (Shelly Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (Ezra), Peppermint (Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Rabbi Raquel).

While this is Amazon Studios’ first stage venture, MGM Studios, which was acquired by the tech giant in March 2022, is currently represented on Broadway with Some Like It Hot and New York, New York.

A Transparent Musical was the last production to play the Mark Taper Forum before the theater paused programming starting in July and through the 2023-2024 season. Center Theatre Group said it is currently facing a “crisis unlike any other in our fifty-six-year history” due to drops in ticketing revenue and donations, which caused the paused season as well as layoffs.