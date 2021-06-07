Tribeca Film Festival and Chanel Present ‘Art is New York/New York is Art’ Featuring Works by 60 Artists

New York City is getting a new infusion of artwork thanks to the Tribeca Film Festival and Chanel.

The two partnered on Art is New York/New York is Art, an initiative designed to celebrate 20 years of the Tribeca Festival Art Awards and artists supporting other artists while also helping to beautify the city as it reemerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today and for the next four weeks, original works by more than 60 past and present Art Award contributors will be placed around the city — an outdoor gallery of sorts — on streets and vacated storefronts, located along the festival’s footprint across lower Manhattan.

Julian Schnabel, Kiki Smith, Nate Lowman, Swoon, Chuck D, Matthew Modine, Christopher Walken, Donna Ferrato, Aurel Schmidt, Kalup Linzy, Don Gummer, Sophie Matisse, Piers Secunda, Gillian Laub, Joan Synder, and Dustin Yellin are just a few of those who have contributed works. (Even seven-year-old Shooter Schnaubel contributed an original piece.) In addition to the artworks, Tribeca and Chanel have released a short film featuring Julian Schnabel, Donna Ferrato, and Chuck D about the power of art and the resilience of NYC.

“Tribeca’s long-standing partnership with Chanel in supporting human expression through art is deeply rooted in the spirit of the festival. Their commitment to honoring the boldness and authenticity of artists is palpable,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Festival. “There’s no better way to see New York come alive and heal than through the creative lens of these wonderful artists. This project beautifully represents the city.”

Tribeca Festival runs from June 9–20, and serves as a culmination of NY PopsUp, the statewide revitalization initiative to reignite in-person entertainment and the arts. Tribeca and Chanel are also presenting a special 25-year anniversary screening of Julian Schnabel’s remastered Basquiat on June 17. Another key highlight of the event is that Tribeca honors winning storytellers and creators in select competition categories with monetary awards and original artwork. This year’s 10 selected contemporary artists donating work for winners include Clifford Ross, Curtis Kulig, Deborah Kass, Francesco Clemente, Gus Van Sant, Jeff Chien-Hsing Liao, Laurie Simmons, Meghan Boody, Sheila Berger, Stephen Hannock and Will Ryman. The 2021 Art Awards collection will be featured in an online gallery and the art will be doled out to filmmakers during the award ceremony on June 17.

More information can be found here.