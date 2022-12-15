Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’

Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close.

Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed, the exact date and how tickets will be distributed is still being determined.

Tickets for the play are on currently on sale through February on Telecharge, but an extension has not yet been confirmed by the production.

Creator Jordan E. Cooper, who also stars in the show, has been trying to boost ticket sales this week after the new play, which asks the question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?,” received a closing notice one week after opening.

Asked why Perry decided to support the Broadway play, the media mogul cited the talent of Cooper, who is also the creator of The Ms. Pat Show on BET+. Perry also made reference to another Broadway show in which he’s negatively portrayed.

“Jordan E. Cooper is an incredibly talented young man who credits a lot of his wanting to be in show business to my early plays. I wanted to do what I could to help him and his cast continue on. Unlike “A Strange Loop,” which is about a Black man struggling with his Blackness, “Ain’t No Mo” is unapologetically Black,” Perry said in a statement.

In A Strange Loop, Perry is criticized throughout the musical, as the main character, Usher, first rejects an assignment to ghostwrite a gospel play for Perry and then writes the play by creating caricatures of Perry characters. The show, which centers on Usher’s struggles to write his own musical, won the 2022 Tony Award for best musical and the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

“We think it’s wonderful Tyler is supporting Ain’t No Mo and new Black voices on Broadway. We encourage everyone to support live theater, especially at such a challenging time,” A Strange Loop creator Michael R. Jackson and producer Barbara Whitman said in response.

At a recent talkback after a performance of A Strange Loop, Jackson said he’d spoken on the phone with Perry but was not sure he would ever come see the show.

“I told him, ‘If it’s gonna stress you out, don’t come,’” Jackson said at the time.