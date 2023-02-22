NAACP Image Awards: Jennifer Hudson, Trevor Noah, Viola Davis Among Night Two’s Non-Televised Winners

Jennifer Hudson, Trevor Noah and Viola Davis are among the winners from the second night of the NAACP Image Awards‘ non-televised ceremonies.

Hudson won for hosting her eponymous daytime talk show, while the Noah-hosted Daily Show won best variety or game show series or special and Davis, just a little over two weeks after achieving EGOT status with her Grammy win, took home the award for best literary work, non-fiction for Finding Me.

Other high-profile winners Tuesday night, which featured literary, variety show, reality program and news information categories, include Michael K. Williams and Jon Sternfeld’s Scenes from My Life and Stacey Abrams for outstanding literary work – children for Stacey’s Remarkable Books, written with Kitt Thomas.

Additionally, Lizzo’s reality TV series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls added to its trophy collection, winning best reality program, competition or game show series. And Robin Roberts’ conversation with Michelle Obama tied to the former first lady’s latest book, The Light We Carry, won for best news/information series or special.

Each night through Thursday, winners in multiple categories are being revealed on the NAACP Image Awards’ website, with additional award recipients to be celebrated at an in-person dinner on Friday ahead of the live, televised awards ceremony on Saturday night.

It was announced Tuesday that Queen Latifah will host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards airing live at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 25, on BET, CBS and other Paramount networks including CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Paramount Network, MTV and VH1.

Beyoncé and Rihanna were among the winners on the first night of this year’s non-televised awards presentations.

A complete list of the winners announced on night two of the NAACP Image Awards’ non-televised presentations follows.

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction – Sheree Renée Thomas (Macmillan)

Light Skin Gone to Waste – Toni Ann Johnson (University of Georgia Press)

Take My Hand – Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Penguin Random House) (WINNER)

The Keeper – Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes (Abrams Books)

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty – Akwaeke Emezi (Simon & Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

Finding Me – Viola Davis (HarperCollins Publishers) (WINNER)

Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America – Cody Keenan (HarperCollins Publishers)

Requiem for the Massacre – RJ Young (Counterpoint)

Under the Skin – Linda Villarosa (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Who’s Black and Why? A Hidden Chapter from the Eighteenth-Century Invention of Race – Henry Louis Gates, Andrew S. Curran (The Belknap Press of Harvard University Press)



Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

America Made Me a Black Man – Boyah Farah (HarperCollins Publishers)

Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen – George McCalman (HarperCollins) (WINNER)

Marriage Be Hard – Kevin Fredericks, Melissa Fredericks (Penguin Random House)

Truth’s Table: Black Women’s Musings on Life, Love, and Liberation – Ekemini Uwan, Christina Edmondson, Michelle Higgins (Penguin Random House Convergent Imprint)

What the Fireflies Knew – Kai Harris (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

A Way Out of No Way: A Memoir of Truth, Transformation, and the New American Story – Raphael G. Warnock (Penguin Random House)

“Scenes from My Life” – Michael K. Williams, Jon Sternfeld (WINNER)

The Light We Carry – Michelle Obama (Penguin Random House)

Walking In My Joy: In These Streets – Jenifer Lewis (HarperCollins Publishers)

You’ve Been Chosen – Cynt Marshall (Ballantine Books)



Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration – Tracey Lewis-Giggetts (Gallery/Simon and Schuster) (WINNER)

Cooking from the Spirit – Tabitha Brown (William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers)

Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind – Pinky Cole (Simon & Schuster)

Homecoming: Overcome Fear and Trauma to Reclaim Your Whole Authentic Self – Thema Bryant (Penguin Random House/TarcherPerigee)

The Five Principles: A Revolutionary Path to Health, Inner Wealth, and Knowledge of Self – Khnum Ibomu (Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Best Barbarian – Roger Reeves (Norton)

Bluest Nude – Ama Codjoe (Milkweed Editions)

Concentrate – Courtney Faye Taylor (Graywolf Press)

Muse Found in a Colonized Body – Yesenia Montilla (Four Way Books)

To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness – Robin Coste Lewis (Alfred A. Knopf) (WINNER)



Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Ablaze with Color: A Story of Painter Alma Thomas – Jeanne Walker Harvey, Loveis Wise (HarperCollins)

Black Gold – Laura Obuobi, London Ladd (HarperCollins)

Blue: A History of the Color as Deep as the Sea and as Wide as the Sky – Nana Brew-Hammond, Daniel Minter (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)

Stacey’s Remarkable Books – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins – Balzer + Bray) (WINNER)

The Year We Learned to Fly – Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael Lopez (Penguin Random House)



Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Cookies & Milk – Shawn Amos (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) (WINNER)

Inheritance: A Visual Poem – Elizabeth Acevedo (HarperCollins – Quill Tree Books)

Maybe An Artist, A Graphic Memoir – Liz Montague (Random House Studio)

Me and White Supremacy: Young Readers’ Edition – Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)

Opening My Eyes Underwater: Essays on Hope, Humanity, and Our Hero Michelle Obama – Ashley Woodfolk (Feiwel & Friends, Macmillan)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

BET Awards 2022 (BET Networks)

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (Netflix)

Martin: The Reunion (BET Networks)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) (WINNER)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Keke Palmer – Password (NBC)

Lizzo – Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Tabitha Brown – Tab Time (YouTube Originals) (WINNER)

Taraji P. Henson – BET Awards 2022 (BET Networks)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios) (WINNER)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Jennifer Hudson – The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated) (WINNER)

Kevin Hart – Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Lester Holt – NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Tracee Ellis Ross – The Hair Tales (Hulu)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

#RolandMartinUnfiltered: Black Votes Matter Election Night 2022 Coverage (Black Star Network/YouTube)

ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC) (WINNER)

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)

OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis – The Woman King (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

The Hair Tales (Hulu)