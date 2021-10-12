Erich Bergen Returning to Broadway Hit ‘Waitress’ for Limited Run Opposite Jennifer Nettles

Erich Bergen has booked a return to Broadway.

The actor will star in Waitress opposite Jennifer Nettles when the Sugarland star takes over the lead role as Jenna from creator Sara Bareilles on Oct. 19. Bergen reprises his role as love interest Dr. Jim Pomatter, a part he previously played in 2018 and again in 2019.

This time around, Bergen will take the stage at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre from Oct. 19-24 and again Nov. 1-7. He tells The Hollywood Reporter that he’s “ecstatic” to rejoin the Tony-nominated hit. “It’s a character I love, a show I love, and a community I love,” he adds. “The only thing better than seeing a Broadway show is being in one, and as a theatre kid who grew up in New York City, to be a part of Broadway’s reopening means more to me than you can imagine.”

Erich Bergen in Waitress as Dr. Jim Pomatter. Courtesy of Joan Marcus

He’ll segue to the stage from another major endeavor — producing and directing God’s Love We Deliver’s 15th annual Golden Heart Awards celebration. That event, held Oct. 18, will see Billy Porter and Don Lemon honored with a Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service and Achievement in Broadcasting, respectively along with a performance by Cyndi Lauper.

When the COVID-19 pandemic crushed live events and film and TV production, Bergen, who is also well known for his work on the small screen in Madam Secretary, suddenly found himself with a surprising new business with 6W Entertainment. After producing two virtual events in the spring of 2020 (The Rosie O’Donnell Show Live! and Saturday Night Seder), Bergen kept on with the virtual producing hustle. Since then, he and his company have steered more than 80 projects including Clive Davis’ virtual pre-Grammy events, The Carousel of Hope, Hold the House, UNICEF Won’t Stop and The Little Market: Conversations With Changemakers, and many more. The majority of the events have had fundraising, social justice and/or nonprofit components with more than $30 million raised thus far.

There’ve been other benefits, too. Bergen has been able to cut his teeth producing events during an unprecedented time while also directing live performances as he did steering the H.E.R. performance of “Nothing Compares 2 U” for the Davis gala and the Adam Lambert and Cynthia Erivo duet of “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me” for Carousel of Hope. 6W has been honored for the work with a Ragan Media Relations Award for Our GLAAD: Together in Pride as well as being named as an Webby Award honoree for Not Your Average Talk Show for The Creative Coalition. Bergen has already booked more producing gigs for 6W through 2022 including an upcoming event with EGOT winner John Legend.

Bergen, who was also on stage at Tavern on the Green recently, is repped by Buchwald and Industry Entertainment.