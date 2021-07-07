‘Waitress’ Returns With Sara Bareilles for Limited Broadway Engagement

After closing just months ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown, the musical Waitress is set to make its Broadway return with Sara Bareilles in the lead role.

The full cast for the return has yet to be announced outside of Bareilles, who will once again step into the role of Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and pie maker who works at a small-town diner and dreams of escaping her abusive marriage. The show, which is based on a 2007 indie film starring Keri Russell, will have a limited engagement run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre from Sept. 2, 2021, to Jan. 9, 2022.

In a statement, Bareilles called Broadway a place of “grit and grace, magic and mayhem” and celebrated the Tony-nominated musical’s return, calling it “a gift to get to revisit the beautiful story” that’s “centered around hope, resilience and the support of our chosen family.”

“I couldn’t miss the opportunity to be there when Broadway welcomes audiences back into theaters that have been sitting dark for over a year,” Bareilles said. “Like so many people all over the world, this community has endured great loss and tremendous hardship, and we are all changed. But with this change comes powerful motivation to bring what we have learned and experienced this past year to make something even more beautiful and more intentional.”

Featuring music and lyrics by Bareilles, the musical originally opened April 24, 2016, and ran for upwards of 1,500 shows before closing in January 2020. Grammy-winner Bareilles made her Broadway debut in the role, which was originated by Jessie Mueller and also played by Katharine McPhee, appearing in several limited engagements during its initial run.

It’s the first known musical to feature four women in the four top creative team spots, including Bareilles alongside director Diane Paulus, choreographer Lorin Latarro and a book by Jessie Nelson. The show is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

On March 12, 2020, just a couple of months after Waitress closed, Broadway shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Broadway League and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in May that theatres could return to full capacity starting Sept. 14. The show joins a 2021 Broadway line-up that includes the returns of To Kill A Mockingbird, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and The Book of Mormon, as well as the debut of the Hugh Jackman-starring The Music Man.

“Broadway is back!” producers Barry and Fran Weissler said in a statement. “Waitress is so much more than just a great musical returning home. The show is a prime example of resilience, in the same way, that New Yorkers and all Americans have grown over that last year.”

“Broadway is returning as the engine that drives New York City’s recovery, drawing audiences from around the world to be wowed, to celebrate, to cry and to laugh again,” they continued. “We are so proud to be part of that celebration.”

Tickets are currently on sale.