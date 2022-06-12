Tony Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

Before the 2022 Tony Awards begin, this year’s nominees, presenters and guests will be walking the red carpet outside of Radio City Music Hall, where the 75th annual celebration of the best of Broadway is set to take place.

Presenters set to take the stage Sunday night include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

The show is returning both to its usual New York City home, after last year’s pandemic-delayed celebration of the best of the 2019-2020 season took place from the Winter Garden Theatre, and spot on the calendar, taking place in June.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is set to host the 2022 Tonys, which will air live coast-to-coast as a four-hour presentation split between streaming service Paramount+ and CBS. The first hour, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, will be hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough and will feature exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. The awards show will continue at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on CBS and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop leads this year’s nominees with 11 nods. Other top nominees are Company (nine noms); The Lehman Trilogy and SIX: The Musical (eight nods each); for colored girls who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf and Girl From the North Country (seven noms each); The Music Man and The Skin of Our Teeth (six noms each); and Clyde’s, Hangmen and Mr. Saturday Night (five noms each).

The show will feature performances from nominated musicals A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, Paradise Square and SIX. Additionally there will be a reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening. And Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus are set to perform.

Watch the red carpet livestream, from The Independent, below.