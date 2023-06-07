Wayne Brady Will Star as The Wiz in 2024 Broadway Revival

Wayne Brady will lead the Broadway revival of The Wiz, producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland and Ambassador Theatre Group said Wednesday.

The Who’s Line Is It Anyway star has previously appeared on Broadway as Billy Flynn in Chicago, as Lola in Kinky Boots and as Aaron Burr in the Chicago run of Hamilton. He will take on the role of the Wiz in spring 2024, during the production’s planned Broadway run, following stops at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco and at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Before coming to Broadway, the production will launch a tour this fall in Baltimore and travel to cities including DC, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Chicago and San Diego. During those tour stops, Alan Mingo Jr., who has also appeared as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, as well as Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, will play the role of the Wiz.

The cast will also include Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson (Sharper) as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson (The Voice) as the Scarecrow. Richardson and Wilson will both be making their Broadway debuts.

Schele Williams, who is leading the Disney revival of Aida, directs the musical, which will also feature additional material by Amber Ruffin. The musical, which originally premiered on Broadway in 1975, features a book by William F. Brown and a score by Charlie Smalls. JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King) will choreograph the production.

The 1975 production of The Wiz won seven Tony Awards including best musical and was adapted into the 1978 film, which starred Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor.