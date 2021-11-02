First Look: The Making of ‘West Side Story’ to Be Chronicled in New Book (Exclusive)

Readers will have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at West Side Story in a new book.

Publisher Abrams will release West Side Story: The Making of the Steven Spielberg Film on Nov. 16, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively announce. The book will chronicle the musical’s journey back to the big screen.

Author Laurent Bouzereau conducted interviews with the cast and crew including director and producer Spielberg, screenwriter and executive producer Tony Kushner, choreographer Justin Peck, among others to recount an oral history of the film’s production.

The upcoming companion book will feature over 250 color photographs and illustrations including never-before-seen unit photography, storyboards, costume and concept designs, as well as behind-the-scenes photos from of the remake of the 1961 film.

The upcoming West Side Story, set to release on Dec. 10., will be reimagined by Spielberg for a new generation and stars Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as Tony.

The 20th Century film wrapped in October 2019 but the release was delayed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The official trailer premiered in September and gave a first glimpse at the classic story of forbidden love between star-crossed lovers Maria (Zegler) and Tony (Elgort) and the rivalry between teen gangs, the Jets and Sharks, set in the backdrop of mid-1950s New York.

The film also stars Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno as Valentina. Moreno is also one of the film’s executive producers.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize winner Kushner penned the adaptation of the musical originally written by Arthur Laurents, with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and music by Leonard Bernstein.

Below, THR shares interior pages from the book.

West Side Story: The Making of the Steven Spielberg Film will release on Nov. 16.