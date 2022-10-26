×
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Musical Set for Limited Los Angeles Run in November (Exclusive)

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, 'Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation' will open at the Kirk Douglas Theatre on Nov. 23.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
'Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation' Courtesy of Rockefeller Productions.

Christopher Robin and his famous animal friends are bringing the Hundred Acre Wood to the west coast.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation is set to open for a very limited run in Los Angeles beginning Nov. 23 and running through Dec. 30 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

Directed by and created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the show features life-size puppetry and centers A.A. Milne’s classic characters Christopher, Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl and Tigger as they take families on a brand new adventure in the musical’s modern, original story.

“The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages,” Rockefeller said in a statement. “We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood to Los Angeles!”

The production, which will serve as the show’s west coast debut, features an original score by Nate Edmondson. Songs include those written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers,’ such as “Winnie the Pooh,” “The Blustery Day,” “The Wonderful Thing About Tigger’s,” “Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce” and A.A. Milne’s “The More It Snows.”

The show’s cast will be announced at a later date, with tickets already on sale.

The musical’s set is co-designed by Jack Golden and Joshua Warner, with costume design by Lindsay McWilliams and original music and orchestrations Edmondson. Puppets are built by Rockefeller Productions, which also produces the show in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation originally opened in October 2021 in the Theatre Row Building. The musical is currently on its first National Tour and is set to open in the West End next year.

