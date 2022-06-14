Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins to Star in ‘Topdog/Underdog’ on Broadway This Fall

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins will star in Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks’ play Topdog/Underdog on Broadway this fall.

Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, the limited 16-week engagement — which doubles as the 20th anniversary of its original Broadway run — will open on Oct. 20 at the John Golden Theatre, with previews set to begin Sept. 27.

Tony nominee Hawkins and Emmy winner Abdul-Mateen II will star in the show, described as a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, as brothers Lincoln and Booth — names given to the duo as a joke by their father. When Lincoln comes to live with his younger brother after being thrown out by his wife, he’s working as a whiteface Abraham Lincoln impersonator, something he finds embarrassing but that serves as the duo’s only source of income until his job is suddenly threatened by a wax model replacement.

Meanwhile, Booth — who saved his half of an inheritance left by their parents after both deserted them as teens — aspires to his brother’s former glory as a Three-card Monte card shark while also attempting to woo a woman named Grace. With the specter of a rough upbringing hanging over them, each brother labors to achieve their individual aspirations of a better life, but their rivalry — along with poverty, racism, work and women — threatens their futures.

“I’m so blessed that Topdog is back on Broadway! What a beautiful opportunity to share this work with new audiences. And, wow, how many writers get to be here for a Broadway revival of their work? I’m grateful and thrilled,” Parks, the first Black woman to win the Pulitzer in drama, said in a statement. “And doing the show with Kenny, Yahya and Corey — that’s icing on the gravy, baby!”

The revival is produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase and the Shubert Organization. Scenic design is by Arnulfo Maldonado, with costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis with Kamra Jacobs serving as the production stage manager.

Tickets for Topdog/Underdog will go on sale at Telecharge.com on June 20, Juneteenth National Independence Day.