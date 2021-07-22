’13 Reasons Why’ Star Tommy Dorfman Shares “Reintroduction” as a Trans Woman

Tommy Dorfman, who starred as Ryan Shaver in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and is set to direct an adaptation of Mason Deaver’s I Wish You All the Best, has confirmed she’s trans.

The actress expounded on her gender in a Time magazine interview published Thursday, where she says she’s not coming out but merely clarifying to the world who she is.

“It’s funny to think about coming out because I haven’t gone anywhere,” she said. “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.”

Dorfman said that she looked to others who had recently “come out as trans,” and stated that she doesn’t consider her journey “a transition,” at least “not as an idea of going somewhere. Just that I am actually myself.”

Dorfman says that she’s clarifying her gender now after realizing that without asserting who she is, she can lose control of her own narrative, something that has already emotionally affected her.

“I’ve learned as a public-facing person that my refusal to clarify can strip me of the freedom to control my own narrative. With this medical transition, there has been discourse about my body, and it began to feel overwhelming.”

Actor Tommy Dorfman is here to reintroduce herself https://t.co/tOpsLgdz6g pic.twitter.com/PvVo3kz9p3 — TIME (@TIME) July 22, 2021

The 13 Reasons Why actress also shared that she will not be changing her name, as it holds a special significance to her. The star and director was named after her mother’s brother, “who passed a month after I was born,” Dorfman said. For that reason, she’s connected to her first name, which was given to her as a way to honor “an uncle who held me as he was dying.”

Instead, she said, “this is an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more Tommy.”

“I love my name, I want to keep my name and give new life to my name. I’m really proud of the person that I was, too. I think that’s important to acknowledge. I’m proud of who I’ve been for the last however many years.”

The actress has historically not shied away from publicly discussing her gender, and has been documenting her identity on Instagram.

“I’ve been living in this other version of coming out where I don’t feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it. But I recognize that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like?” she said. “So I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead — one that shows a body living in a more fluid space.”