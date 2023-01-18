×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa to Co-Chair 2023 Met Gala

The theme for fashion's biggest night this year? "In honor of Karl."

Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa
Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Remy Steiner/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

The official co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala, set to take place on May 1, have been announced: Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, along with Vogue’s Anna Wintour, will steer the event. One of fashion’s biggest annual nights, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, will this year honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was most notably the longtime creative director of French fashion house Chanel. To this end, the dress code is simply, “In honor of Karl.”

The role of co-chair includes curating the guest list, working with chefs to create the thematic menu and helping define the atmosphere by assisting interior designers with decor choices.

Related Stories

Reformation x Canada Goose and Madewell jackets
Lifestyle

The Best Women's Winter Jackets for Every Locale and Style, from Chic Puffers to Layerable Coats

From Left: Louis Vuitton, Bogner x Harden, Giorgio Armani and Reformation
Lifestyle

Peak Fashion: The Most Stylish Staples for Sundance

Cruz, a longtime Chanel muse and face of the brand, recently earned her fourth Oscar nomination for 2021’s Parallel Mothers and made her runway debut for Chanel following Lagerfeld’s death in 2019. The actress, joined by global pop star Lipa, fellow actress and screenwriter Coel and tennis legend Federer (who Wintour celebrated in a 2017 essay in Tennis Magazine in honor of his retirement, saying: “Everyone calls themselves Roger Federer fans. I consider myself a groupie”) make for an eclectic group across various lanes of pop culture.

Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the gala’s tandem exhibition, will honor Lagerfeld’s career, which also saw stints at Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his own namesake label. The show will illustrate his creative process from start to finish, from the 1950s to 2019; the designer’s collection of sketches will be accompanied by over 150 of his original, three-dimensional pieces.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad