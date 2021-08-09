25 Cannabis Products, From Edibles and Drinkables to 22K Gold Lighters

The latest in L.A.- and Hollywood-centric edibles, drinkables and smokeables include THC-laden personal pizzas and cannabis-infused mimosas, plus an indica flower created in a special collaboration with Uncle Paulie’s Deli and the newest strain from Seth Rogen’s Houseplant brand. Read on as well for an array of stylish stoner accessories, including limited-edition photo prints from Jay-Z’s premium weed brand Monogram and finds from a chic new cannabis-and-clothing line created by Gela Nash-Taylor, the co-founder of Juicy Couture.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Foxy x Uncle Paulie’s Deli Breakfast Bundle

A collaboration with the Los Angeles-based deli, the Breakfast Bundle includes 3.5 grams of Ginseng OG indica flower, a coffee mug, rolling tray and gift card for a breakfast sandwich. Actress Ashley Benson and music producer Benny Blanco both posted their love for the collab on Instagram. $90 at foxyusa.com.

2. Potent Goods Amplify Vaporizer

Dressed up in a chic snake print, the Amplify sativa-blend vaporizer pen is from the new cannabis-and-clothing line by Juicy Couture co-founder Gela Nash-Taylor and her son Travis Nash; $34, at potentgoodslashop.com and amuse.com.

3. Raw Garden Key Lime Live Sauce

A new extract release from the company’s Santa Barbara farm is an uplifting mix of lime notes with a hint of floral. Raw Garden products have made cameos on HBO’s Silicon Valley; $36, at medmen.com.

4. Tradecraft Farms Palm Leaf Pre-Roll

A handrolled, glass-tipped pre-roll with one gram of high-grade flower wrapped in natural palm leaves. The brand has collaborated with pro surfer Christian Fletcher and the California bands Sublime and Dirty Heads; $18, at Tradecraft Farms in Port Hueneme, tradecraftfarms.com, and Sweet Flower dispensaries in L.A., sweetflower.com.

5. Houseplant Bomb Cyclone Hybrid Strain

Seth Rogen’s two-year-old Houseplant cannabis line’s new Bomb Cyclone is a hybrid strain that leans indica. The brand describe it as having “a wide variety of dominant terpenes, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool to give it a rich, memorable flavor that’s hallmarked by a creamy, vanilla finish”; $60 for 3.5 grams, at houseplant.amuse.com.

6. Select Elite Vape Cartridges

The brand’s vape cartridges deliver concentrated oils that have been infused with fresh terpenes. Indica-dominant Watermelon Zkittlez strain, offering a fruity aroma, is available at The Artist Tree, West Hollywood; $33 for 0.5 grams, at theartissttree.com.

7. Wonderbrett Peach OZ Kush Premium Flower

Wonderbrett Peach OZ Kush premium flower has four dominant terpenes with flavors of ripe peaches, citrus candy and cream. Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg recently stopped by the California brand’s new flagship dispensary at 314 N. La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles; $36 for 3.5 oz., at wonderbrett.com.

EDIBLES AND DRINKABLES

8. Dosist Bliss Gummies

Vegan, all-natural lemon lime gummies with 5 mg THC from the label that has been talked up by such star as Jane Fonda and Gwyneth Paltrow; $19 for a can of twenty at dosist.com and Boutiq Dispensary in Venice, boutiq.com.

9. Cann Cannabis-Infused Social Tonic

Crafted with 5 mg of THC and 50 calories per can in three core and five seasonal flavors. (Ginger Lemongrass pictured). Investors include Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebel Wilson and Darren Criss; $20 for four at drinkcann.com.

10. Lord Jones Watermelon Gumdrops

Lord Jones limited-edition watermelon hemp-derived CBD gumdrops, created to promote a sense of calm, contain 20 mg of CBD each. Busy Phillips and Hollywood makeup artist Daniel Martin are among the fans of Lord Jones products; $50 for a box of nine, at lordjones.com.

11. Purejuana THC Powder

Presenting itself as an alcohol alternative, Purejuana offers a soluble “dry spirit” THC powder in three potencies (2.5, 5 or 10 mg.). The company has been sharing samples with a major Hollywood talent agency as well as creating speakeasy-style bar takeovers in Los Angeles. Its site features a variety of cannabis cocktail recipes, from The Jimi to High Tea; starting at $2.75 for a single serving, at purejuana.com.

12. Stoney Slice Pizza

Downtown Los Angeles company Stoney Slice is slyly serving up nine-inch personal pizzas (from pepperoni, barbecue chicken and margherita to “Stoney Nutella” with mini marshmallows) all infused with either 30 mg. ($30), 60 mg. ($35) or 100 mg. ($55) of THC to pick up. CBD and vegan options are also available; stoneyslicela.com.

13. House of Saka Spark Mimosa

New from the Napa Valley-based House of Saka is the sparkling, cannabis-infused Saka Spark Mimosa featuring alcohol-free Chardonnay, a live resin emulsion, and essences of tangerine and orange blossom; $7 for a single-serve 187 ml bottle, at houseofsaka.com.

14. Barker Wellness Tincture for Pets

The musician Travis Barker’s Barker Wellness brand has introduced CBD tinctures for people and pets. The versions for furry friends come in 250 mg and 500 mg concentrations, in beef or tuna flavors; starting at $30, at barkerwellness.com.

ACCESSORIES

15. Her Highness Thigh High Ashtray

Marble ashtray with brass legs from women-owned brand Her Highness. Emma Roberts and drag queen Laganja Estranja are fans of the brand; $90, at herhighnesscbd.com.

16. Jacquie Aiche Lighter Case

14-karat yellow gold, diamond and malachite lighter case with opal inlay by L.A-based jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, whose clients have included Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez; $10,000, at jacquieaiche.com.

17. Monogram Photo Print

Jay-Z’s premium cannabis brand, Monogram, rolled out in December and boasts a long list of A-list fans including Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, and DJ Khaled. Now he has issued a limited run of poster-sized photo prints (“Quiet Afternoon” pictured here) from his latest campaign, “The Good Life, Redefined,” in which photographer Hype Williams reinvents seven renowned Slim Aarons photos in 2021; $320, at caliva.com.

18. Potent Goods Offline Kimono

The Offline Kimono, from the new Potent Goods cannabis-and-clothing line launched this month by Juicy Couture co-founder Gela Nash-Taylor and her son Travis Nash; $325, at potentgoodslashop.com.

19. Etain Health Tote

“Buy Weed from Women” tote from women-owned New York-based company Etain Health (which recently launched a new rechargeable magnetic vape pen, The Motif); $27, at nyc.etainhealth.com.

EQUIPMENT

20. Paul Arnhold x Edie Parker Bong

Handblown glass bong created exclusively by Brooklyn-based artist Paul Arnhold for Edie Parker Flower (12.5 inches high x 5 inches wide). Edie Parker Flower brand ambassadors include Chelsea Handler and Kacey Musgraves; $795, at edieparkerflower.com.

21. Humble Pride Rose Pipe

Handblown glass pipe by Oregon-based artist Michael Sorenson with leaves that double as a stand, about 7 inches long; $89, at elevatejane.com.

22. Good Art Hlywd Smoking Set

Good Art Hlywd 22-karat gold smoking set includes a pipe ($133,333), ashtray ($127,333) and lighter ($99,333) or $359,999 for the complete set, handmade at Good Art Hlywd in Los Angeles. Drake owns this set in silver, while Ariana Grande, Sandra Bullock, Jessica Alba and LeBron James are all fans of the brand; at goodart.com.

23. Lemonnade x G Pen Roam Vaporizer

The Lemonnade x G Pen Roam portable water-filtered vaporizer, designed with the rapper Berner, has a fan base that includes Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and singer-songwriter Elle King; $225 at gpen.com.

24. Vibes Rolling Papers

Sean Combs and Cypress Hill are among the many musicians who turn to the new, upscale rolling paper-focused label Vibes, launched by the “20 Joints” rapper Berner, for its hemp or rice papers and cones; starting at $2.50, at vibespapers.com, and Higher Standards in Malibu, higherstandards.com.

25. Higher Standards x Five Leaf Clover Glass Beaker

Launching soon, the Higher Standards x Five Leaf Clover Glass Beaker is a collaboration with MMA fighter Sean O’Malley for UFC 260. Made in the U.S. in heavy-duty glass, it’s limited to 260 pieces; $180, at higherstandards.com.

A version of this story first appeared in the July 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.