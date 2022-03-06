The A-List Founder on Why She Hosted a Party for 125 Hollywood Assistants

With long hours, low pay and busy and often demanding bosses, it’s easy to see why assistants are dubbed the unsung heroes of Hollywood.

Ashlee Margolis knows that and it’s why she opened her Beverly Hills office to throw a party in their honor on Feb. 22. No sneaking in the back door or pretending to be a boss’s plus-one for 175 administrative insiders from companies like CAA, UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Gersh Agency, Mosaic, Lede Company, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations, Align PR and more. Upon arrival, they were greeted by rapid COVID-19 tests and hosts Margolis, managing partner Jenine Leigh-Pollard and the rest of The A List staff.

It was the second assistants-only bash thrown by Margolis and her team at A List, a top celebrity, influencer and entertainment marketing, events and special projects firm that maintains a client roster that includes New Balance, J. Crew, Rothy’s, Reformation, OSEA, Genexa, Grove Collaborative, SEED, Ritual & Daily Harvest, and others. The last one went down three years ago and Margolis felt it was even more urgent to send invites now for another hang.

“It’s been tough for all these assistants who have been isolated while working from home,” explains Margolis. “They haven’t been able to meet other assistants in a social setting, and some haven’t even been able to meet those who work at their own company.”

She recruited a roster of sponsors — Sparkling Iced Spiked Cocktails and Fly By Jing — that delivered libations and snacks. Fly By Jing founder Jin Gao was even on hand to help prepare a special menu that featured dumplings and tacos. There were pies by Prince Street Pizza, tequila by Teremana and the celebration happened to coincide with National Margarita Day providing a good excuse to showcase Sparkling Ice’s newest Cocktail inspired Hard Seltzers. The low sugar canned seltzer will be launching in two flavors, Strawberry Margarita and Mango Mule.

Margolis said she still is tight with many of the people she met during her own assistant days working under notable PR and branding power player Lara Shriftman. “They are now this generation’s top publicists, managers and agents,” she explained. “I want to give my team the opportunity to build relationships with people who will be the heads of agencies and studios one day. I love networking and bringing people together. My business is all about relationships and I want to help build them for the next generation of leaders at The A List.”

There’s more of them to meet now, too. Margolis explained that her firm tripled in size amid the pandemic under the guidance of Leigh-Pollard. Even with diverse duties and an expanding employee base, Margolis says she’s still got a soft spot for throwing events and on Tuesday night. She even made sure everyone had a name tag on their chest to provide for maximum mixing and mingling. “I love to create a vibe and have fun, and last night was the perfect evening to kick off to getting back to hopefully some normalcy again. The most asked question I got all night was, ‘So when is your next one?'”

Ashlee Margolis poses inside the office during the company’s party to celebrate Hollywood assistants sponsored by Sparkling Ice Spiked on Feb. 22, 2022. Courtesy of Christian Zavala

