Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship: “I Am Still Healing”

Abigail Breslin is opening up about her experience with domestic violence.

In an Instagram post, the actress expressed that she “wanted to share a little bit of my story” amid Domestic Violence Awareness Month to help those struggling know they aren’t alone and also highlight the work of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent,” she began sharing.

Breslin went on to detail that she was “beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and raced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries.” In order to hide her injuries, she explained that she would “use concealer and caked on foundation to hide any and all bruises, because in some way, I still cared for this person.”

“The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse,” she continued. “I felt so unworthy of anyones love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME.”

Breslin described the two years of being in the relationship “the loneliest I have ever felt” but she credited the support of family and friends for playing “an instrumental and invaluable role” in helping her leave the “horrible situation.”

“I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, BELIEVING me,” Breslin wrote.

The actress said she is now in a “wonderful, healthy, happy and amazing relationship” with her fiancé and her “C-PTSD (complex post traumatic stress disorder) is much better” when compared to her state in the first few years after the abusive relationship. Despite being in a better place, Breslin admitted that she still has “moments” and “nightmares,” with certain things still triggering her.

“I am still healing,” she wrote. “The aftermath of abuse is a complicated and individual experience. I hope sharing a bit more about my story at least helps some people feel a little bit less alone.”

She noted that even if “it seems impossible and terrifying” to get out of an abusive relationship, “you have survived so much and you CAN survive leaving if you have the right tools and support.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or visit thehotline.org.