Academy Museum Opening: Piper-Heidsieck to Serve as Champagne Partner for Launch Celebrations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences will keep the Piper-Heidsieck champagne flowing at the upcoming events to celebrate the opening of the anticipated Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The French house will serve as the exclusive champagne partner of three events as part of its long-term partnership with the Academy, currently in its seventh year.

Piper-Heidsieck’s Rare Rosé Millésime 2007 and Rare Brut Millésime 2006 will be poured during the opening gala on Sept. 25, at which museum co-chairs Jason Blum, Ava DuVernay and Ryan Murphy will honor filmmaker Haile Gerima, Sophia Loren and Academy Museum fundraising campaign leaders Bob Iger, Annette Bening and Tom Hanks.

Other events where the champagne will be featured on the menu include follow-up celebrations on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. The museum opens to the public on Sept. 30.

“Piper-Heidsieck has a long and rich history with cinema, which makes our partnership with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures so special. The museum will celebrate its long-awaited debut as the premier movie museum in the United States, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive champagne partner to be poured in that celebration,” said Benoit Collard, general manager for Piper-Heidsieck. “I am happy to also offer rare champagne to the exquisite gala dinner guests. We will be joining forces with Chef Wolfgang Puck, a long-time rare champagne advocate, on a perfectly paired menu.”