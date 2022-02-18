Events of the Week: ‘The Adam Project,’ ‘Lucy and Desi’ and More

Kathryn Hahn, Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, and Natasha Lyonne attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Feb. 15.

As Hollywood events slowly return to New York and Los Angeles amid the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for The Adam Project, Lucy and Desi and highlights from a starry New York Fashion Week.

Lucy and Desi Los Angeles premiere

Amy Poehler’s Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz documentary followed up its Sundance debut with an in-person event at the DGA Theater on Tuesday, with the director joined by Lucie Arnaz and friends Kathryn Hahn, Audrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne, Rashida Jones and Retta.

Amy Poehler (C) with producers and crew, along with Amazon execs Jennifer Salke, Julie Rapaport and Matt Newman. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rashida Jones, Retta, Kathryn Hahn, Charo, Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Aubrey Plaza Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Adam Project special screening

Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Walker Scobell stopped by the London Hotel in West Hollywood on Tuesday for a special screening of their upcoming Netflix flick The Adam Project.

Jennifer Garner, Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell and Netflix co-CEO and CCO Ted Sarandos Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week

As fashion took over Manhattan this week, stars including Blake Lively, Ariana Debose, Uma Thurman, Katie Holmes, Maude Apatow, Hannah Waddingham, Danielle Brooks, Susan Sarandon, Drew Barrymore and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez all made appearances at top designers’ runway shows.

Blake Lively and Michael Kors attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show at Terminal 5 on Feb. 15, 2022. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks, Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Drew Barrymore and Anna Chlumsky attend the Christian Siriano FW 2022 Runway Collection on Feb. 12.

Anna Wintour, Uma Thurman, and Katie Holmes attend Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2022 New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

Mayor Eric Adams and IMG’s president of fashion events and properties Leslie Russo at IN THE BLK powered by #CHANGEFASHION Showcase at NYFW: The Shows. Courtesy of IMG

Slave Play Los Angeles debut

After becoming a smash hit on Broadway, Slave Play made its way west on Wednesday with opening night at the Mark Taper Forum in L.A. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris was in attendance, along with celebrity fans Samira Wiley and Ashley Park.

Jeremy O. Harris Michael Tran/Getty

Studio 666 premiere

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Nate Mendel walked the carpet at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday for their movie star turn in horror-comedy Studio 666, which Grohl conceived while recording their latest album. The band was joined at the premiere by costars Whitney Cummings and Leslie Grossman, and after the screening played an intimate afterparty show at The Fonda Theatre down the street.

Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Whitney Cummings, Pat Smear, Leslie Grossman, Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl Rich Fury/Getty Images

Foo Fighters perform at The Fonda Rich Fury/Getty

Uncharted fan screening

On Wednesday night, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Tati Gabrielle and director Ruben Fleischer made a special appearance at a fan screening of Uncharted at NYC’s AMC Lincoln Square.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland Dave Allocca / Starpix for Sony Pictures

Prada Mode Los Angeles

The seventh iteration of Prada Mode, the fashion brand’s traveling social club with unique art experiences accompanied by music and dining, took over Fairfax’s Genghis Cohen on Wednesday and Thursday with interactive installation “HelLA World” by artist Martine Syms. Celeb attendees included Ella Balinska, Jeff Goldblum, Damson Idris, Rashida Jones, Milla Jovovich, Storm Reid, Gabrielle Union, Troye Sivan and Zachary Quinto.

Storm Reid, Damson Idris and Gabrielle Union

Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Snowfall season five premiere

Snowfall stars Damson Idris, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Michael Hyatt, Isaiah John, Devyn Tyler, De’Aundre Bonds, DeRay Davis, Gail Bean, Tiffany Lonsdale, Taylor Kowalski and executive producers Dave Andron, Julie DeJoie and Michael London celebrated the FX show’s fifth season at L.A.’s Grandmaster Recorders on Thursday.