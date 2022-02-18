Events of the Week: ‘The Adam Project,’ ‘Lucy and Desi’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
As Hollywood events slowly return to New York and Los Angeles amid the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for The Adam Project, Lucy and Desi and highlights from a starry New York Fashion Week.
Lucy and Desi Los Angeles premiere
Amy Poehler’s Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz documentary followed up its Sundance debut with an in-person event at the DGA Theater on Tuesday, with the director joined by Lucie Arnaz and friends Kathryn Hahn, Audrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne, Rashida Jones and Retta.
The Adam Project special screening
Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Walker Scobell stopped by the London Hotel in West Hollywood on Tuesday for a special screening of their upcoming Netflix flick The Adam Project.
New York Fashion Week
As fashion took over Manhattan this week, stars including Blake Lively, Ariana Debose, Uma Thurman, Katie Holmes, Maude Apatow, Hannah Waddingham, Danielle Brooks, Susan Sarandon, Drew Barrymore and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez all made appearances at top designers’ runway shows.
Slave Play Los Angeles debut
After becoming a smash hit on Broadway, Slave Play made its way west on Wednesday with opening night at the Mark Taper Forum in L.A. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris was in attendance, along with celebrity fans Samira Wiley and Ashley Park.
Studio 666 premiere
Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Nate Mendel walked the carpet at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday for their movie star turn in horror-comedy Studio 666, which Grohl conceived while recording their latest album. The band was joined at the premiere by costars Whitney Cummings and Leslie Grossman, and after the screening played an intimate afterparty show at The Fonda Theatre down the street.
Uncharted fan screening
On Wednesday night, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Tati Gabrielle and director Ruben Fleischer made a special appearance at a fan screening of Uncharted at NYC’s AMC Lincoln Square.
Prada Mode Los Angeles
The seventh iteration of Prada Mode, the fashion brand’s traveling social club with unique art experiences accompanied by music and dining, took over Fairfax’s Genghis Cohen on Wednesday and Thursday with interactive installation “HelLA World” by artist Martine Syms. Celeb attendees included Ella Balinska, Jeff Goldblum, Damson Idris, Rashida Jones, Milla Jovovich, Storm Reid, Gabrielle Union, Troye Sivan and Zachary Quinto.
Snowfall season five premiere
Snowfall stars Damson Idris, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Michael Hyatt, Isaiah John, Devyn Tyler, De’Aundre Bonds, DeRay Davis, Gail Bean, Tiffany Lonsdale, Taylor Kowalski and executive producers Dave Andron, Julie DeJoie and Michael London celebrated the FX show’s fifth season at L.A.’s Grandmaster Recorders on Thursday.
