Adidas to Sell Yeezy Products Under New Name Following Split From Kanye West

Following Adidas’ highly-publicized split from Kanye “Ye” West last month after he espoused antisemitic sentiments on a multi-stop media tour, the sportswear company has plans to do what many predicted might happen: rebrand Yeezy products in order to continue selling them without Ye.

On a quarterly earnings call this morning, according to Insider, Adidas shared that they intend to release more Yeezy’s without the artist, who began his business partnership with the company in 2013. Adidas Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer confirmed what the company’s public statement, released in late October, said, “Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights registered to existing product. We intend to make use of these rights as early as 2023.”

These rights extend to not only new versions of shoe silhouettes but also color ways, which are considered Adidas’ intellectual property as the manufacturer and distributer of Yeezy products. (Ye was essentially creative director.)

The only design Adidas may not be able to release is the Yeezy Slide because Ye owns the patent. It was filed in 2018 under the musician and designer’s holding company Mascotte Holdings, Inc., and was granted in 2020 with Ye listed as the inventor.

The Nov. 9 earnings call also revealed that Adidas’ annual revenue would be approximately $502 million lower than projected this year. The company previously acknowledged in their statement announcing the split from Ye that all of the complications would set them back roughly $247 million.

As reported by Insider, this will balance out a bit next year, when Adidas will save $302 million by not having to pay for Yeezy royalties and marketing anymore.

Ohlmeyer said the company is “working through all the options,” and when asked if Adidas will destroy or simply delay the release of existing merchandise, shared, “When the time is right we will be more concrete.”