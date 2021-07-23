Adrian Grenier, Katharine McPhee Host Malibu Beach Cleanup for Shiseido Blue Project

Adrian Grenier and Katharine McPhee were among those taking to the Malibu sand on Friday morning as part of Shiseido Blue Project’s first West Coast beach cleanup. The event, put on in partnership with with World Surf League Pure and conservation team Wildcoast, saw dozens of volunteers picking up trash on Zuma Beach and celebrating Shiseido’s ocean-safe sunscreen and conservation efforts.

“Getting up and going to do something to make the ocean a better place, that’s what it’s all about,” Grenier, a longtime environmental activist on top of his acting career, told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s been my focus for some time with my work at [my non-profit] Lonely Whale and the U.N. I love to see when particularly businesses get together and start doing stuff because they have so much influence and so much power.”

He added that having corporations involved in the climate change fight “is such an important piece of the puzzle, because consumer behavior is part of it but if we don’t have companies that are actually creating products that are ocean safe, like Shiseido, then consumers can’t actually do the right thing.”

Grenier, who has taken a step back from Hollywood in recent years, has been vocal in the push to reduce plastic straws and helped the U.N. launch its Clean Seas program. On Friday, he grabbed a trash bucket and gloves to lead the cleanup in the Point Dume State Marine Conservation Area. McPhee, who grew up nearby and frequented Zuma Beach in her youth, also got her hands dirty and pointed to the importance in raised environmental awareness when Hollywood collaborates with do-good groups.

On the plastic straw front, “I was educated and was like ‘Oh my god, they’re really horrible, they’re getting stuck in these animals and our creatures in the ocean,’ and now we have a problem with the masks going into the ocean, so it’s constant issues that we’re dealing with,” McPhee said. “The education on recycling is really not great, the messaging is really confusing, and I love to recycle but I find it very confusing. Hollywood could definitely help with that.”

Guests were required to provide proof of vaccination or be COVID-tested ahead of the event. The cleanup was part of Shiseido Blue Project and World Surf League’s #weareoneocean initiative, which sees environmentalists, surfers and conservation groups calling on world leaders at the 2021 U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity to protect and conserve at least 30 percent of the global ocean by 2030.