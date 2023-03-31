Events of the Week: ‘AIR,’ ‘Renfield’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for AIR, Renfield, Beef, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Murder Mystery 2.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premiere
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Daisy Head and co-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley walked the carpet at Sunday’s L.A. premiere of their Dungeons & Dragons flick.
Related Stories
AIR premiere
After first debuting at SXSW, Ben Affleck and his cast of Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina and Chris Tucker brought their Nike film to Los Angeles on Monday.
Murder Mystery 2 premiere
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston premiered their Murder Mystery sequel in L.A. on Tuesday alongside co-stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dr. John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Jillian Bell and director Jeremy Garelick.
Renfield premiere
Universal debuted its Dracula horror comedy on Tuesday in NYC with stars Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Benjamin Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brandon Scott Jones, Bess Rous and director Chris McKay.
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere
Paramount+ hosted a pink carpet for its new Grease series on Wednesday in L.A. with stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Jackie Hoffman and showrunner Annabel Oakes.
Beef premiere
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong celebrated their new Netflix series on Thursday in L.A., alongside creator Lee Sung Jin and co-stars Joseph Lee, Young Mazino David Choe, Patti Ysutake, Mia Serafino and Remy Holt.
GLAAD Media Awards
GLAAD celebrated its 34th annual Media Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, where Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope received special honors and Billy Eichner’s Bros was among the big winners. The event was hosted by Margaret Cho and featured special performances from Fletcher and Orville Peck.
Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival opening night gala
Elegance Bratton was honored with the 2023 Fusion Achievement Award, and Bird Runningwater with the 2023 Fusion Impact Award, at Outfest Fusion’s opening night in L.A. on March 24. And on Sunday, Al Roker was on hand to support the North American premiere of Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn, which he executive produced.
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret Key West screening
Lionsgate hosted a special screening for the upcoming film on March 24 at the Tropic Cinema in Key West, Florida. Author Judy Blume attended, along with cast members Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson, writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig, and producers James L. Brooks, Julie Ansell and Amy Lorraine Brooks.
Prom Pact premiere
Disney original movie Prom Pact premiered at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre on March 24.
HRC Los Angeles Dinner
The Human Rights Campaign hosted its L.A. dinner on Saturday, where it honored Michaela Jaé Rodriguez with HRC’s Equality Award, presented by Brian Michael Smith and Joel Kim Booster. Ava Max closed out the evening with performances of her hit songs “Weapons,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “Kings & Queens.”
Cobra Kai screening and Q&A
Ralph Macchio; William Zabka; EPs Josh Heald, John Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg; sound editor Patrick Hogan; stunt coordinator Ken Barefield; and fight coordinator Don Lee attended a Cobra Kai screening in L.A. on Saturday.
Godfather of Harlem finale screening
The 92nd Street Y, New York hosted a special screening on Saturday for the season three finale of MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem, with star Forest Whitaker in conversation with Whoopi Goldberg.
UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals “Notes and Words” fundraiser
UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals held their 14th annual “Notes and Words” benefit at Oakland’s historic Fox Theater on Saturday, raising $1.5 million to support children’s health. The event was headlined by Alanis Morissette, hosted by rock journalist Ben Fong-Torres and featured musical performances by Tulani, YOYOKA, Oakland School for the Arts and Oakland’s CO-LLAB Choir.
Angel City home opener
Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Sophia Bush and Lilly Singh were among those came out to support the Los Angeles women’s soccer team’s opening home game of the 2023 season on Sunday.
Chupa special screening
Netflix hosted a special screening for Chupa at the Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on Sunday with director Jonás Cuarón and stars Demián Bichir, Evan Whitten, Christian Slater, Ashley Ciarra and Nickolas Verdugo.
One True Loves premiere
The Avenue celebrated the New York premiere of One True Loves on Monday with Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey, Michaela Conlin and director Andy Fickman.
A Thousand and One premiere
Teyana Taylor, writer/director A.V. Rockwell and producer Lena Waithe celebrated the New York premiere of the Focus Features film on Monday, along with support from Alicia Keys.
100 Foot Wave premiere
HBO premiered the second season of its surfing docuseries in L.A. on Tuesday.
New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards
Arianna Bocco, Danielle Brooks, Deborah Chow, Nancy Malone, Maria Hinojosa, Freida Pinto, Lauren Ridloff, Loreen Arbus, Sharon Stone and Janet Yang were among the honorees at the New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards on Tuesday in NYC.
Mae Martin: SAP event
Netflix hosted an evening of comedy in celebration of Mae Martin’s SAP special in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The event was hosted by Martin and featured comedy sets by special guests Sabrina Jalees, Megan Stalter, Joel Kim Booster and Nori Reed, as well as a conversation between Mae and SAP’s director Abbi Jacobson.
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields premiere
Lana Wilson, Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos, Alyssa Mastromonaco, Mariska Hargitay and Debra Messing joined Brooke Shields for the NYC premiere of her Hulu documentary on Wednesday.
Audi Activesphere Celebration
Audi brought its activesphere concept vehicle to Los Angeles for the first time on Wednesday at Goya Studios, with VIP attendees including Rachel Brosnahan, Sterling K. Brown, Samara Weaving, Jurnee Smollett and Max Minghella.
#GLAADHonors
GLAAD’s second pre-annual celebration honoring Black, LGBTQ+ GLAAD Media Awards nominees took place on Wednesday in L.A. with attendees including Nicco Annan, Jerri Johnson, Jussie Smollett and TV personality TS Madison.
Spinning Gold premiere
The Casablanca Records-focused film premiered in L.A. on Wednesday with stars Jeremy Jordan, Ledisi, Tayla Parx, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Isaacs, Casey Likes and writer-director Timothy Bogart.
Education Through Music Gala
Education Through Music celebrated its 31st annual benefit gala on Wednesday in NYC, raising over $650,000. The gala, which was emceed by Andy Hilfiger, honored Google, accepted by director of workplace design and delivery for Google Americas Paul Darrah, and Warner Music Group, accepted by Chris Atlas, executive vp, east coast operations and urban music at Warner Records.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber spent some time at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles this week in support of the hospital’s annual Make March Matter campaign, and Emma Roberts also paid a separate visit where she read stories and played games with patients.
Marvels of Media Awards
NYC’s Museum of the Moving Image celebrated the second annual Marvels of Media Awards on Thursday, honoring creators on the autism spectrum. Attendees included Mayor Eric Adams, Josh Sapan, Ivan Lustig, Tony Goldwyn, Jackson Tucker-Meyer, Vanessa Burghardt and Carrie Hawks.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Travel
New James Bond Travel Experience Will Create Exclusive Activities Inspired by ‘Casino Royale,’ ‘Spectre’ and More 007 Films
-
shopping
Christian Siriano Sent Drew Barrymore ‘Flower Power’ Pieces from His New Fashion Line for HSN
-
-
power stylists 2023
Megan Thee Stallion, Riley Keough and the Fanning Sisters Attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Power Stylists Dinner
-
LGBTQ
Daniel Radcliffe Moderates Trans and Nonbinary Youth Roundtable for The Trevor Project (Exclusive)
-
Riley Keough
Inside The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Power Stylists Dinner With Megan Thee Stallion, Riley Keough and the Fanning Sisters