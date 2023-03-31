Events of the Week: ‘AIR,’ ‘Renfield’ and More

Ben Affleck, Viola Davis and Matt Damon attend Amazon Studios' world premiere of 'AIR' at Regency Village Theatre on March 27.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for AIR, Renfield, Beef, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Murder Mystery 2.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premiere

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Daisy Head and co-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley walked the carpet at Sunday’s L.A. premiere of their Dungeons & Dragons flick.

Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Daisy Head, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page and Jeremy Latcham Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Chris Pine, Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein Jesse Grant/Getty Images

AIR premiere

After first debuting at SXSW, Ben Affleck and his cast of Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina and Chris Tucker brought their Nike film to Los Angeles on Monday.

Marlon Wayans, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Matt Damon, Julius Tennon, Jason Bateman and Chris Tucker JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporte

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon C Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Murder Mystery 2 premiere

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston premiered their Murder Mystery sequel in L.A. on Tuesday alongside co-stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dr. John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Jillian Bell and director Jeremy Garelick.

(Back L-R) Zurin Villanueva, Jodie Turner-Smith, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Kuhoo Verma, Jillian Bell, Jeremy Garelick (front L-R) Enrique Arce, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent and John Kani Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Renfield premiere

Universal debuted its Dracula horror comedy on Tuesday in NYC with stars Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Benjamin Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brandon Scott Jones, Bess Rous and director Chris McKay.

Chris McKay, Adrian Martinez, Brandon Scott, Ben Schwartz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere

Paramount+ hosted a pink carpet for its new Grease series on Wednesday in L.A. with stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Jackie Hoffman and showrunner Annabel Oakes.

Paramount TV Studios president Nicole Clemens, Chris McNally, Justin Tranter, Niamh Wilson, Nicholas McDonough, Maxwell Whittington, Josette Halpert, Alethea Jones, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Marisa Davila, Annabel Oakes, Tricia Fukuhara, Jason Schmidt, Jackie Hoffman, Shanel Bailey, Madison Elizabeth Lagares, Madison Thompson, Maximo Salas, Emma Shannon, Alexis Sides, Vivian Lamolli, president and CEO streaming/co-founder and CEO of Pluto TV Tom Ryan, and Jamal Sims Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Marisa Davila Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Beef premiere

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong celebrated their new Netflix series on Thursday in L.A., alongside creator Lee Sung Jin and co-stars Joseph Lee, Young Mazino David Choe, Patti Ysutake, Mia Serafino and Remy Holt.

Lee Sung Jin, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Andie Ju, Jerry Hanjoo Kim, Hong Dao, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, Patti Yasutake, Remy Holt, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Lee Sung Jin, Alyssa Kim, Rek Lee, David Choe and Mia Serafino JC Olivera/Getty Images

GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD celebrated its 34th annual Media Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, where Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope received special honors and Billy Eichner’s Bros was among the big winners. The event was hosted by Margaret Cho and featured special performances from Fletcher and Orville Peck.

Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Guy Branum, Ts Madison, Billy Eichner and Dot-Marie Jones Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival opening night gala

Elegance Bratton was honored with the 2023 Fusion Achievement Award, and Bird Runningwater with the 2023 Fusion Impact Award, at Outfest Fusion’s opening night in L.A. on March 24. And on Sunday, Al Roker was on hand to support the North American premiere of Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn, which he executive produced.

Chester Algernal Gordon, Elegance Bratton and Damien Navarro Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Al Roker Pea Nunez/Outfest

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret Key West screening

Lionsgate hosted a special screening for the upcoming film on March 24 at the Tropic Cinema in Key West, Florida. Author Judy Blume attended, along with cast members Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson, writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig, and producers James L. Brooks, Julie Ansell and Amy Lorraine Brooks.

Rachel McAdams, Amy Brooks, Julie Ansell, Abby Ryder Fortson, James L. Brooks, Judy Bloom and Kelly Fremon Craig Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Prom Pact premiere

Disney original movie Prom Pact premiered at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre on March 24.

Nolen Dubuc, David Young, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Monique Green, Milo Manheim, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Blake Draper and Arica Himmel Unique Nicole/Getty Images

HRC Los Angeles Dinner

The Human Rights Campaign hosted its L.A. dinner on Saturday, where it honored Michaela Jaé Rodriguez with HRC’s Equality Award, presented by Brian Michael Smith and Joel Kim Booster. Ava Max closed out the evening with performances of her hit songs “Weapons,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “Kings & Queens.”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ava Max Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cobra Kai screening and Q&A

Ralph Macchio; William Zabka; EPs Josh Heald, John Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg; sound editor Patrick Hogan; stunt coordinator Ken Barefield; and fight coordinator Don Lee attended a Cobra Kai screening in L.A. on Saturday.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Godfather of Harlem finale screening

The 92nd Street Y, New York hosted a special screening on Saturday for the season three finale of MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem, with star Forest Whitaker in conversation with Whoopi Goldberg.

Whoopi Goldberg and Forest Whitaker Courtesy of Karl Ault/Michael Priest

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals “Notes and Words” fundraiser

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals held their 14th annual “Notes and Words” benefit at Oakland’s historic Fox Theater on Saturday, raising $1.5 million to support children’s health. The event was headlined by Alanis Morissette, hosted by rock journalist Ben Fong-Torres and featured musical performances by Tulani, YOYOKA, Oakland School for the Arts and Oakland’s CO-LLAB Choir.

Alanis Morissette Drew Altizer

Angel City home opener

Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Sophia Bush and Lilly Singh were among those came out to support the Los Angeles women’s soccer team’s opening home game of the 2023 season on Sunday.

Director Arlene Nelson and Natalie Portman Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

America Ferrera Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Chupa special screening

Netflix hosted a special screening for Chupa at the Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on Sunday with director Jonás Cuarón and stars Demián Bichir, Evan Whitten, Christian Slater, Ashley Ciarra and Nickolas Verdugo.

Demián Bichir, Christian Slater and Jonás Cuarón Charley Gallay/Getty Images

One True Loves premiere

The Avenue celebrated the New York premiere of One True Loves on Monday with Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey, Michaela Conlin and director Andy Fickman.

Luke Bracey and Phillipa Soo Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A Thousand and One premiere

Teyana Taylor, writer/director A.V. Rockwell and producer Lena Waithe celebrated the New York premiere of the Focus Features film on Monday, along with support from Alicia Keys.

Josiah Cross, Lena Waithe, Rishi Rajani, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Teyana Taylor, A.V. Rockwell, Julia Lebedev, William Catlett, Aven Courtney, Tara Pacheco, Antwayn Hopper and Jolly Swag Rob Kim/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor and Alicia Keys Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic

100 Foot Wave premiere

HBO premiered the second season of its surfing docuseries in L.A. on Tuesday.

Joe Lewis, Chris Smith, Garrett McNamara, Nicole McNamara, CJ Macias and Andrew Cotton Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards

Arianna Bocco, Danielle Brooks, Deborah Chow, Nancy Malone, Maria Hinojosa, Freida Pinto, Lauren Ridloff, Loreen Arbus, Sharon Stone and Janet Yang were among the honorees at the New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards on Tuesday in NYC.

Danielle Brooks and Sharon Stone Dave Allocca/StarPix

Mae Martin: SAP event

Netflix hosted an evening of comedy in celebration of Mae Martin’s SAP special in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The event was hosted by Martin and featured comedy sets by special guests Sabrina Jalees, Megan Stalter, Joel Kim Booster and Nori Reed, as well as a conversation between Mae and SAP’s director Abbi Jacobson.

Megan Stalter, Abbi Jacobson, Mae Martin, Joel Kim Booster, Sabrina Jalees and Nori Reed Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields premiere

Lana Wilson, Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos, Alyssa Mastromonaco, Mariska Hargitay and Debra Messing joined Brooke Shields for the NYC premiere of her Hulu documentary on Wednesday.

George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth, Brooke Shields and director Lana Wilson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Audi Activesphere Celebration

Audi brought its activesphere concept vehicle to Los Angeles for the first time on Wednesday at Goya Studios, with VIP attendees including Rachel Brosnahan, Sterling K. Brown, Samara Weaving, Jurnee Smollett and Max Minghella.

Spencer Neville, Calum Worthy, Rachel Brosnahan and Max Minghella Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett and Sterling K. Brown Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

#GLAADHonors

GLAAD’s second pre-annual celebration honoring Black, LGBTQ+ GLAAD Media Awards nominees took place on Wednesday in L.A. with attendees including Nicco Annan, Jerri Johnson, Jussie Smollett and TV personality TS Madison.

Nicco Annan and Jerri Johnson Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Spinning Gold premiere

The Casablanca Records-focused film premiered in L.A. on Wednesday with stars Jeremy Jordan, Ledisi, Tayla Parx, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Isaacs, Casey Likes and writer-director Timothy Bogart.

Winslow Fegley, Jason Isaacs, guest, Ledisi, Jeremy Jordan, Timothy Bogart, Tayla Parx, Casey Likes and Wiz Khalifa Steven Simione/Getty Images

Education Through Music Gala

Education Through Music celebrated its 31st annual benefit gala on Wednesday in NYC, raising over $650,000. The gala, which was emceed by Andy Hilfiger, honored Google, accepted by director of workplace design and delivery for Google Americas Paul Darrah, and Warner Music Group, accepted by Chris Atlas, executive vp, east coast operations and urban music at Warner Records.

Warner Music’s Chris Atlas and Google’s Paul Darrah Cheyenne Bosco

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber spent some time at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles this week in support of the hospital’s annual Make March Matter campaign, and Emma Roberts also paid a separate visit where she read stories and played games with patients.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Marvels of Media Awards

NYC’s Museum of the Moving Image celebrated the second annual Marvels of Media Awards on Thursday, honoring creators on the autism spectrum. Attendees included Mayor Eric Adams, Josh Sapan, Ivan Lustig, Tony Goldwyn, Jackson Tucker-Meyer, Vanessa Burghardt and Carrie Hawks.