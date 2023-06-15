×
Al Pacino Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The 83-year-old actor has three other children – a daughter with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and twins with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Al Pacino
Al Pacino Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Al Pacino is officially a father of four after welcoming a child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

His rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that the duo had a son named Roman Pacino. This comes after the Godfather actor’s rep shared last month that the pair were expecting their first child together.

TMZ previously reported that the 83-year-old actor has been linked to Alfallah since April 2022. Pacino also shares a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins with his ex Beverly D’Angelo.

During a 2014 interview with The New Yorker, the actor opened up about fatherhood. At the time, he explained that having children has helped fill the “missing link” after his dad left him and his mother when he was a child.

“I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad,” the Irishman star said. “I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them.”

Earlier in May, his Godfather Part II co-star and close friend Robert De Niro also revealed that he recently became a father to a baby girl at 79 years old, making it his seventh child. After learning that Pacino was expecting, De Niro said during an appearance on the Today show that he’s “very happy” for his fellow actor.

He added, “Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning, and he’s a few years older than me. God bless him, very happy for him.”

