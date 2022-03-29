Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Seventh Child: “A Gift During Such Uncertain Times”

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" Premiere at SVA Theater on June 22, 2021 in New York City.

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria took to social media Tuesday to announce they are expecting their seventh child.

Hilaria, who has been open about suffering a miscarriage in April 2019 followed by a pregnancy loss later that year, posted a video to Instagram that showed herself and Alec with their six children as the kids learned about the addition to the family.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have … a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” the 38-year-old fitness influencer wrote. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives.”

Hilaria, who acknowledged that she had previously taken a social media break, called her news “a blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.” She added, “I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.'”

Alec, 63, also shared the news to his own Instagram account by captioning a family mealtime photo, “If you look at the spaghetti sauce carefully, it says ‘I’m getting another sibling.'”

Baldwin’s rep did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

The Oscar-winning actor has kept a relatively low public profile after a firearm he was holding on the New Mexico set of the film Rust discharged on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, who earlier this month filed an arbitration claim against the film’s producers in an attempt to shield himself from liability, discussed the tragedy during an event at the Boulder International Film Festival on March 5.

“I’m very hopeful when the facts come out,” he told the crowd at the time. “I mean, I was involved in a situation with somebody was killed. It’s changed my life just in terms of the function of weapons in films and television.”