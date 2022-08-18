Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser to Divorce After Eight Years of Marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are parting ways after eight years of marriage.

Kartheiser filed for divorce from Bledel on Aug. 10, his team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter. A representative for Bledel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two stars, who did not publicly share much about their relationship, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed a son in fall 2015.

They met in 2012 on the set of Mad Men, the Emmy-winning AMC series on which Kartheiser, 43, starred as Pete Campbell. Bledel, 40, recurred as Beth Dawes on three episodes of the fifth season.

In 2014, Kartheiser explained that it was a priority for him that details of their relationship remain private. “It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life,” he told Vulture at the time. “If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is … profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

Bledel rose to fame as Rory Gilmore on Gilmore Girls and earned an Emmy Award for her role as Emily on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Additionally, she has appeared in such films as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel.

Kartheiser’s recent work includes a season three role as the Scarecrow on HBO Max’s Titans.