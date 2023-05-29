×
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard by Julian Ungano Julian Ungano

Cannes: Alicia Vikander, Marion Cotillard, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and More in The Hollywood Reporter’s Festival Photo Gallery

THR partnered with award-winning photographer Julian Ungano for exclusive images featuring a slew of stars, taken during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.  

That’s a wrap on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Movie stars, cinephiles, press and jet-set glitterati mixed with celebrated auteurs and the international film industry’s next generation on the French Riviera for a jam-packed schedule of black-tie world premieres, starry gatherings and beach-set parties. And what a run it was from May 16-27.

After opening with the world premiere of Maïwenn’s Johnny Depp starrer Jeanne du Barry, the festival screened such titles as Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim’s The Idol; Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon; Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City; Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s Black Flies; Karim Aïnouz’s Firebrand,; Todd Haynes’ May December; Ken Loach’s The Old Oak; and Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall.

To get a more exclusive look behind the iconic red carpet-laden steps of the Palais, The Hollywood Reporter once again partnered with award-winning photographer and visual storyteller Julian Ungano for exclusive images of some of the festival’s most captivating stars.

Images found below feature such stars as Firebrand‘s Alicia Vikander; Little Girl Blue’s Marion Cotillard; Club Zero’s Mia Wasikowska; jury member Franz Rogowski; Lost in the Night’s Ester Exposito; The Sweet East’s Talia Ryder; The Idol’s Hari Nef, Sophie Mudd and Da’Vine Joy Randolph; and Archie Madekwe, the latter in town for promotion of his big-budget video game adaptation, Gran Turismo opposite Orlando Bloom.

Scroll down for Ungaro’s photos.

Alicia Vikander Cannes Portraits
Alicia Vikander Julian Ungano
Davine Cannes Portraits
Da’Vine Joy Randolph Julian Ungano
Ester Exposito Cannes Portraits
Ester Exposito Julian Ungano
Franz Rogowski Julian Ungano
Hari Nef Cannes Portraits
Hari Nef Julian Ungano
Marion Cotillard Cannes Portraits
Marion Cotillard Julian Ungano
Mia Wasikowska Cannes Portraits
Mia Wasikowska Julian Ungano
Sophie Mudd Cannes Portraits
Sophie Mudd Julian Ungano
Talia Ryder Cannes Portraits
Talia Ryder Julian Ungano
