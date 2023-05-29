Cannes: Alicia Vikander, Marion Cotillard, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and More in The Hollywood Reporter’s Festival Photo Gallery
THR partnered with award-winning photographer Julian Ungano for exclusive images featuring a slew of stars, taken during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
That’s a wrap on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
Movie stars, cinephiles, press and jet-set glitterati mixed with celebrated auteurs and the international film industry’s next generation on the French Riviera for a jam-packed schedule of black-tie world premieres, starry gatherings and beach-set parties. And what a run it was from May 16-27.
After opening with the world premiere of Maïwenn’s Johnny Depp starrer Jeanne du Barry, the festival screened such titles as Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim’s The Idol; Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon; Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City; Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s Black Flies; Karim Aïnouz’s Firebrand,; Todd Haynes’ May December; Ken Loach’s The Old Oak; and Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall.
To get a more exclusive look behind the iconic red carpet-laden steps of the Palais, The Hollywood Reporter once again partnered with award-winning photographer and visual storyteller Julian Ungano for exclusive images of some of the festival’s most captivating stars.
Images found below feature such stars as Firebrand‘s Alicia Vikander; Little Girl Blue’s Marion Cotillard; Club Zero’s Mia Wasikowska; jury member Franz Rogowski; Lost in the Night’s Ester Exposito; The Sweet East’s Talia Ryder; The Idol’s Hari Nef, Sophie Mudd and Da’Vine Joy Randolph; and Archie Madekwe, the latter in town for promotion of his big-budget video game adaptation, Gran Turismo opposite Orlando Bloom.
Scroll down for Ungaro’s photos.