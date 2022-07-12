MLB All-Star Game: Full Lineup of Events and Parties in Los Angeles

The MLB All-Star game logo at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Friday, July 15

Vault Stars

430 W. 12th St., Los Angeles, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Miles Teller and Chase Utley are promised on the invite for this party from eBay to celebrate MLB All-Star Weekend. The event is expected to feature Top Gun: Maverick star Teller creating his ultimate “Vault Star Lineup” ­— a selection of five rare and high-value baseball trading cards that he will purchase live in front of guests in 15 minutes from eBay’s vault inventory line. Drinks and light bites included.

Capital One All-Star Oceanfront

Santa Monica Pier and Beach, Santa Monica, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

A free event at which fans can play games on the iconic pier and/or head down to the beach for yoga, selfies in front of All-Star sand sculptures and some baseball in a sand diamond.

Saturday, July 16

Capital One All-Star Oceanfront

Santa Monica Pier and Beach, Santa Monica, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

A free event at which fans can play games on the iconic pier and/or head down to the beach for yoga, selfies in front of All-Star sand sculptures and some baseball in a sand diamond.

Capital One Play Ball Park

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall and L.A. Live in DTLA, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The ultimate All-Star fan experience takes over the L.A. Live complext and surrounding area for a variety of activities including autograph sessions, selfie activations and baseball diamonds ready for some action.

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

An All-Star game featuring Minor League players.

MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles, 7:15 p.m.

Immediately following the All-Star Futures Game, boldfaced names from stage, screen, music, sports and the internet hit the field along with MLB legends for a special softball game. Names of specific stars who will hit the field are forthcoming.

MGM Rewards All-Star Extra Innings Concert Featuring Becky G

Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles, 9:15 p.m.

Close the night at Dodger Stadium with a concert by superstar Becky G.

Sunday, July 17

Capital One All-Star Oceanfront

Santa Monica Pier and Beach, Santa Monica, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

A free event at which fans can play games on the iconic pier and/or head down to the beach for yoga, selfies in front of All-Star sand sculptures and some baseball in a sand diamond.

Capital One Play Ball Park

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall and L.A. Live in DTLA, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The ultimate All-Star fan experience takes over the L.A. Live complext and surrounding area for a variety of activities including autograph sessions, selfie activations and baseball diamonds ready for some action.

MLB Draft Day

Xbox Plaza, L.A. Live, 8000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Actors & Athletes: Unions for Democracy

Jean-George Beverly Hills at the Waldorf Astoria, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SAG-AFTRA and NFL Players Association are kicking off a voting rights and registration campaign by hosting a brunch that will feature a “call to arms for our All-Star union members and allies to come together to protect the most essential American right and freedom.” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and 100+ pro-democracy actors and athletes are expected to attend.

All Bases Covered

Location details to come, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

UBS Athletes & Entertainers Segment and Women’s Segment are teaming to host a conversation featuring three couples about building a legacy and owning worth together. The couples include Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and wife Brianna Betts, UBS head of sports and entertainment Wale Ogunleye and wife Dr. Amira Ogunleye of Beautiful Smiles, and Clint McDermott and Jerry Evans, owners of Turning Natural. Event includes cocktails and dinner.

Monday, July 18

Capital One Play Ball Park

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall and L.A. Live in DTLA, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The ultimate All-Star fan experience takes over the L.A. Live complext and surrounding area for a variety of activities including autograph sessions, selfie activations and baseball diamonds ready for some action.

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles, Gates open at 2 p.m.

First chance for fans to check out the 2022 All-Star players with opportunities to check out the National League’s batting practice (2:15-3:10 p.m.) followed by the American League’s batting practice (3:15-4:10 p.m.).

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

All-Stars hit home base in the hopes of crushing some balls over the fence in this classic MLB All-Star weekend event.

ITB + R&CPMK + Octagon

Casita Hollywood, 1323 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Rev Run and Ruckus are confirmed to perform at this celebration of the summer’s biggest game. The program also features music by William Lifestyle with cocktails and food by Jon & Vinny’s.

David Ortiz Celebration

Academy L.A., 6021 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Dugout Ventures and Marucci are teaming to host a party in honor of MLB star David Ortiz to mark his first ballot Hall of Fame honors. Proceeds from the event to benefit Beauty 2 the Streets Foundation. Expected guests include Ortiz, Barry Larkin, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Thomas, Kevin Millar and more. Sponsors include Marucci, Boston Market, Performance Kitchen, Budweiser and Bula.

Tuesday, July 19

Capital One Play Ball Park

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall and L.A. Live in DTLA, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The ultimate All-Star fan experience takes over the L.A. Live complext and surrounding area for a variety of activities including autograph sessions, selfie activations and baseball diamonds ready for some action.

All-Star Red Carpet Show Presented by Mastercard

Xbox Plaza, L.A. Live, 8000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

An all-star red carpet fashion show ahead of baseball’s big night. The show will also screen on the MLB Network.

92nd MLB All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard

Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles, 4:30 p.m.

The big game also airs live on Fox. The full roster can be found here.

Wednesday, July 20

ESPY Awards

Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

ESPN keeps the momentum going in the city of angels by hosting the 2022 ESPY Awards presented by Capital One. Airing live on ESPN, the show will be hosted by Golden State Warriors superstar and current NBA champ Steph Curry.