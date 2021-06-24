Alicia Keys to Headline amfAR Cannes Gala

As news of jury members and special screenings continue to roll out, the social scene around this year’s Cannes Film Festival is gearing up as well. Alicia Keys has been confirmed to headline the 27th edition of amfAR Gala Cannes on July 16, the final weekend of this year’s festival which runs July 6-17.

Joining the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter at this year’s event — which is being held outdoors at Villa Eilenroc, a new venue for this year — will be jury president Spike Lee. The program includes a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld and chairs Angela Bassett, Len Blavatnik, Rachel Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Catherine O’Hara, Aldis Hodge, Freida Pinto, Roitfeld, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Youn Yuh-Jung, global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby, and amfAR co-chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy.

Simon de Pury and Sandra Nedvedskaia will conduct a live auction that is said to include items from the fashion show as well as a collection of artworks and luxury one-of-a-kind items. Produced by Andy Boose/AAB Productions, the event is being described as a much more intimate affair than in years past with firm COVID-19 protocols in place.

The organization has restricted the number of guests in attendance from 900 to 400 and those who make the cut will be asked to practice social distancing while following all national and local public health ordinances.

News of the gala follows on the heels of the easing of other social restrictions as France just lifted an eight-month nightly curfew. The 11 p.m. curfew was set to remain in place through June 30, but French Prime Minister Jean Castex opted to move it up due to better-than-expected data on COVID-19 infection rates.