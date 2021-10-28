Jeremy Scott to Be Honored at amfAR Los Angeles Gala

Jeremy Scott and TikTok have been selected to receive top honors at amfAR’s Gala Los Angeles, scheduled for Nov. 4 at Pacific Design Center.

The Moschino designer will receive an Award of Courage from “a surprise special guest,” while the social media platform will be honored for “visionary leadership and exemplary commitment to supporting communities globally throughout the COVID-19 crisis.”

Also on the program: Performances by OneRepublic and Bebe Rexha, and a special tribute for onetime amfAR trustee and longtime supporter, the late Arlen Anderson. Cadillac and FIJI Water are the serving as the event’s associate sponsors for the COVID-19 safe gala.

Event chairs for amfAR’s Gala Los Angeles include Alessandra Ambrosio, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Berk, Steve Buscemi, Lana Condor, Jenna Dewan, Karen Elson, Megan Fox, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Jon Hamm, Winnie Harlow, Kate Hudson, Cheyenne Jackson, Paris Jackson, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Heidi Klum, Julian Lennon, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Addison Rae, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Meg Ryan, Symone, Ellen von Unwerth and amfAR board co-chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy, among others.

More information about the event can be found here.