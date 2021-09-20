Amy Schumer Reveals She Had Uterus, Appendix Removed Due to “Painful and Debilitating” Endometriosis

Amy Schumer revealed she is recovering from surgery after having her uterus and appendix removed.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the comedian posed in her hospital gown next to the caption, “If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis.” The following slide included a video filmed by her husband, Chris Fischer, from her hospital bed. “It’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” she explained. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”

She continued, “There was a lot of blood in my uterus, and I’m sore and I have some gas pains, but other than that I already feel that my energy —” before the video cut off. In a follow-up clip on Monday, Schumer added, “I’m feeling really hopeful, and I’m really glad that I did it. I think it’s going to change my life, so that’s the update.”

She then showed her bedside table, which included water and other drinks. “I’m gonna try to share this story at some point to raise awareness because so many people don’t even know the word endometriosis,” she said. “It’s like 1 in 10 women has it. It’s really painful and debilitating, and you don’t have to live with it. When I get a helpful female tidbit I like to pass it on to my sisters. I have a catheter in, so I’ll be seeing you later.”

For the second video caption, she wrote, “Women are made to feel like they are just supposed to ‘tough it out’ but that is bullshit. We have a right to live pain free. Have you ever heard of endo?”

The actress and writer has previously been open with fans about her health status. In 2018, she was hospitalized for a kidney infection that prevented her from traveling to London for the I Feel Pretty premiere. The following year, she revealed she was suffering from hyperemesis, or extreme nausea, during her pregnancy.