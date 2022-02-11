Anderson Cooper Shares Photo of Second Son After Announcing His Birth on CNN Show

Anderson Cooper has shared the first father-son photo of his newest arrival after announcing the birth of his second child on Thursday.

In the Instagram post, which was shared Friday morning, Cooper can be seen cradling his second son and in the caption, he’s written, “Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born.”

The Anderson Cooper 360 anchor announced that he is now a dad of two during his Thursday show, along with the news that he will be taking a few weeks off to be with and focus on his family.

While featuring the first public photo of his newborn, the host shared, “This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable,”

“He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap,” Cooper continued.

The host said that both his first son Wyatt — welcomed in April 2020 — and Sebastian will be raised by him and his “best friend and former partner,” Benjamin Maisani. “Wyatt calls me ‘Daddy’ and Benjamin ‘Papa,'” Cooper said. “We’re a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well.”

Of having his second child, Cooper told fellow CNN news anchor John Berman after the announcement that “I’m definitely calmer than I was the first time,” before sharing that Sebastian is “doing great and he’s just so adorable. He’s got a lot more hair than Wyatt had when he was born, and he’s just incredible.”

During his announcement, Cooper also remembered his late family members, including his mother Gloria Vanderbilt, father Wyatt Emory Cooper and brother Carter Cooper.