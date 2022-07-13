Anderson Cooper to Host Kering Foundation’s Inaugural Caring for Women Dinner

Kering Foundation — the nonprofit-focused arm of global luxury group Kering — will host the inaugural Caring for Women dinner, a fundraiser to benefit organizations focused on ending gender-based violence.

The org has drafted Anderson Cooper to host the Sept. 15 event, which will be held at The Pool on Park Avenue, and has corralled a roster of co-chairs that includes Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault, wife Salma Hayek Pinault, Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu and Gloria Steinem.

The Kering Foundation will direct funds raised to local NGOs directly supporting the cause including National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Global Fund For Women and Ms. Foundation For Women.

“Kering and its houses stand in active opposition to all forms of violence against women and, now more than ever, the Kering Foundation is resolute in its mission to create a world where women can live freely in physical and psychological safety,” said Pinault, who also serves as Kering Foundation chairman. “The Caring for Women dinner represents a milestone in our 14-year history of partnering with front-line organizations that support women survivors to escape violence and rebuild their lives.”

More information about the event including additional participants, attendees and performers will be announced in coming weeks.