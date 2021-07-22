Andie MacDowell Says She Embraced Her Hair Despite Managers Telling Her “It Wasn’t Time” to Go Gray

Andie MacDowell had a major red carpet moment at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month when she arrived for the premiere of Annette in a sparkly silver ensemble and, to match, her gray hair.

In a new interview with Vogue, the actress opened up about her decision to go natural, the role lockdown and social media played in that and how she embraced her hair despite hesitations from her managers and, even, herself.

“At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair,” MacDowell said. “During lockdown, I had a lot of downtime and became obsessed with Jack Martin, who did Jane Fonda’s hair. I shared those pictures with a lot of people going, ‘Hey, I want to do this.'”

While that time not in the public eye helped create the opportunity for her to just let her “salt and pepper” hair grow out, MacDowell said that it was actually something she had already been thinking about. “I’ve been saying for a while now it was time for me, personally, to make that transition because I felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am.”

But her desire to embrace her dark and silver hair got complicated, the actress said, when a new job came up “and very quickly I had to make up my mind about what I was going to do.” That’s when she said her managers weighed in.

“My managers had actually said to me, ‘It’s not time,'” MacDowell recounted. “And I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It’s time because in two years I’m going to be 65. If I don’t do it now, I won’t have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper!'”

While The Groundhog Day and Ready or Not star is now fully committed to her natural hair color, she shared that she did have moments of hesitation — “at first.” Her caution, she said, was based on a desire to not upset anyone, which lead to her “trying to figure out how I could wear wigs to please people.”

“But then once I did it, it was just so clear to me that my instincts were right because I’ve never felt more powerful,” MacDowell followed up. “I feel more honest. I feel like I’m not pretending. I feel like I’m embracing right where I am. I feel really comfortable. And in a lot of ways, I think it’s more striking on my face. I just feel like it suits me.”

As for whether she got any inspiration for her look from fellow gray and graying Hollywood stars, MacDowell revealed that while she did Google searches for actors with salt-and-pepper hair online and found “lots of men” she “couldn’t really find any famous women online.”

Instead, her hair inspiration was coming from Instagram and “people that are not famous.”

“You know how social media works… once you start looking at one thing, they pop up automatically. So all these people on Instagram that are going silver, I started looking at them. I was looking at real women out there who were transitioning to gray, as well as younger women in their 50s who were choosing to go natural. You could see the before and afters, and I like the afters.”

MacDowell is sticking with her gray, but acknowledged to Vogue that it might not be for everyone. “Everybody has their own personal taste! That’s just my taste,” she said. “I have two older sisters, and they will be coloring their hair probably forever. That’s just who they are!”