Events of the Week: ‘Andor,’ ‘Blonde’ and More

Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly and Adria Arjona arrive at the launch event for 'Andor' at the El Capitan Theatre on Sept. 15.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Andor, Blonde, Do Revenge and Silent Twins.

Blonde Los Angeles premiere

Following Blonde‘s Venice debut, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and director Andrew Dominik brought their Netflix film to Los Angeles on Tuesday, premiering at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Andrew Dominik, Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ted Sarandos, Ana de Armas and Scott Stuber Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Silent Twins special screening

Director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and star Letitia Wright attended a special New York City screening for their film Silent Twins on Tuesday at Metrograph.

Kiska Higgs, Claudia Smieja-Rostworowska, Letitia Wright, Agnieszka Smoczynska and Ben Pugh Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Do Revenge special screening

Stars Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner and Sarah Michelle Gellar walked the carpet on Wednesday for a Los Angeles special screening of their Netflix film Do Revenge.

Camila Mendes, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Maya Hawke Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophie Turner Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Goodnight Mommy premiere

Naomi Watts debuted her new horror flick alongside costars Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti and director Matt Sobel on Wednesday in NYC.

Naomi Watts, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, and director Matt Sobel Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Queen Sugar final season directors event

Ava DuVernay sat down with the all-female directing team behind Queen Sugar on Wednesday at the DGA Theater, where Oprah Winfrey also made an appearance.

Ava DuVernay and Paul Garnes with the all-women directorial lineup Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Andor launch event

Disney hosted a Hollywood launch event on Thursday for its new Star Wars series Andor, with stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw and Ben Bailey Smith.

Kyle Soller, Kathleen Kennedy, Fiona Shaw, Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, Sanne Wohlenberg, Genevieve O’Reilly and Adria Arjona Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Disney Studios Content chairman Alan Bergman and Diego Luna Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

On Thursday, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation honored Charlize Theron, Colin Farrell and Sheryl Lee Ralph with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at the group’s annual Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala. Thelma Houston performed at the event and additional attendees included Paris Jackson, Evan Ross, Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Tilly, Rob Raco and Ralph’s Abbott Elementary co-star Lisa Ann Walter.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Alexandra Shipp Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Colin Farrell Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Lou premiere

Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett and producer J.J. Abrams attended the premiere of Netflix film Lou on Thursday at the streamer’s Tudum Theater.

JJ Abrams, Allison Janney, Ridley Asha Bateman, Jurnee Smollett and Jon Cohen Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

On The Come Up screening

Snoop Dogg hosted a special screening of the Paramount+ film at his Inglewood compound on Tuesday, alongside director Sanaa Lathan and Mike Epps.

Mike Epps, Sanaa Lathan, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus JC Olivera/Getty Images

UNITAS Gala

Natasha Bedingfield took the stage at NYC’s Cipriani South Street’s for the 5th annual UNITAS Gala, which raises funds for the organization dedicated to preventing human trafficking and supporting survivors. The event honored NYPD Lieutenant Amy Capogna from the Citywide Human Trafficking Squad and Yehudit Zicklin-Sidikman, empowerment self-defense and violence prevention social entrepreneur.

Natasha Bedingfield Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Oceana Gala

On Tuesday, Ted Danson, Sam Waterston, Susan and David Rockefeller, and Maya Gabeira gathered at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room for Oceana’s New York Gala — alongside business, philanthropic and cultural leaders — to raise over $1.6 million to help Oceana protect and restore the oceans.

Robert Zemeckis, Leslie Zemeckis, Ted Danson, Susan Rockefeller and David Rockefeller Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Ted Danson and Sam Waterson Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

MVP premiere

MVP, following the formation of nonprofit Merging Vets & Players, founded by NFL player Nate Boyer and Jay Glazer to empower and connect combat veterans and former professional athletes, premiered at AMC The Grove on Wednesday.

Christina Ochoa, Mo McRae, Margarita Reyes, MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Nate Boyer Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Bar Lis one year anniversary party

Taron Egerton, Ella Balinska, JC Stewart, David Dobrik, Mia Moretti and Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Cordova were among those who celebrated Hollywood hotspot Bar Lis’ first birthday on Wednesday.

Ismael Cruz Cordova Courtesy of Richard Stow

Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner

Anderson Cooper hosted the Kering Foundation’s first-ever Caring for Women dinner on Thursday, held at The Pool in New York City. The event was co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and Gloria Steinem. Additional guests at the gala included Emma Watson, Karlie Kloss, Jodie Turner-Smith, Christy Turlington Burns, Ed Burns, Kat Graham, Adam Silver and Jeremy O. Harris.

Anderson Cooper, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images