Events of the Week: ‘Andor,’ ‘Blonde’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Andor, Blonde, Do Revenge and Silent Twins.
Blonde Los Angeles premiere
Following Blonde‘s Venice debut, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and director Andrew Dominik brought their Netflix film to Los Angeles on Tuesday, premiering at the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Silent Twins special screening
Related Stories
Director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and star Letitia Wright attended a special New York City screening for their film Silent Twins on Tuesday at Metrograph.
Do Revenge special screening
Stars Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner and Sarah Michelle Gellar walked the carpet on Wednesday for a Los Angeles special screening of their Netflix film Do Revenge.
Goodnight Mommy premiere
Naomi Watts debuted her new horror flick alongside costars Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti and director Matt Sobel on Wednesday in NYC.
Queen Sugar final season directors event
Ava DuVernay sat down with the all-female directing team behind Queen Sugar on Wednesday at the DGA Theater, where Oprah Winfrey also made an appearance.
Andor launch event
Disney hosted a Hollywood launch event on Thursday for its new Star Wars series Andor, with stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw and Ben Bailey Smith.
Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
On Thursday, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation honored Charlize Theron, Colin Farrell and Sheryl Lee Ralph with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at the group’s annual Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala. Thelma Houston performed at the event and additional attendees included Paris Jackson, Evan Ross, Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Tilly, Rob Raco and Ralph’s Abbott Elementary co-star Lisa Ann Walter.
Lou premiere
Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett and producer J.J. Abrams attended the premiere of Netflix film Lou on Thursday at the streamer’s Tudum Theater.
On The Come Up screening
Snoop Dogg hosted a special screening of the Paramount+ film at his Inglewood compound on Tuesday, alongside director Sanaa Lathan and Mike Epps.
UNITAS Gala
Natasha Bedingfield took the stage at NYC’s Cipriani South Street’s for the 5th annual UNITAS Gala, which raises funds for the organization dedicated to preventing human trafficking and supporting survivors. The event honored NYPD Lieutenant Amy Capogna from the Citywide Human Trafficking Squad and Yehudit Zicklin-Sidikman, empowerment self-defense and violence prevention social entrepreneur.
Oceana Gala
On Tuesday, Ted Danson, Sam Waterston, Susan and David Rockefeller, and Maya Gabeira gathered at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room for Oceana’s New York Gala — alongside business, philanthropic and cultural leaders — to raise over $1.6 million to help Oceana protect and restore the oceans.
MVP premiere
MVP, following the formation of nonprofit Merging Vets & Players, founded by NFL player Nate Boyer and Jay Glazer to empower and connect combat veterans and former professional athletes, premiered at AMC The Grove on Wednesday.
Bar Lis one year anniversary party
Taron Egerton, Ella Balinska, JC Stewart, David Dobrik, Mia Moretti and Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Cordova were among those who celebrated Hollywood hotspot Bar Lis’ first birthday on Wednesday.
Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner
Anderson Cooper hosted the Kering Foundation’s first-ever Caring for Women dinner on Thursday, held at The Pool in New York City. The event was co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and Gloria Steinem. Additional guests at the gala included Emma Watson, Karlie Kloss, Jodie Turner-Smith, Christy Turlington Burns, Ed Burns, Kat Graham, Adam Silver and Jeremy O. Harris.
