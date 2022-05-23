Angela Lansbury to Receive Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Angela Lansbury has been tapped to receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The five-time Tony winner will receive the award at the June 12 ceremony, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Lansbury, whose career spans more than 75 years, made her Broadway debut in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle (1964) and Mame (1966), for which she won her first Tony.

She also won Tonys for Dear World (1969), Gypsy (1974) and Sweeney Todd (1979). After a 24-year hiatus, she returned to Broadway in Deuce (2007), followed by Blithe Spirit (2009), which earned her a fifth Tony; A Little Night Music (2009); and Gore Vidal’s The Best Man (2012).

In 2013 she toured Australia in Driving Miss Daisy, and in 2014 she reprised Blithe Spirit in London, winning the Olivier Award for her performance as Madame Arcati.

She also has appeared in more than 70 films, earning Oscar noms for Gaslight, The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Manchurian Candidate.

She also is known to younger audiences through her roles as the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Nanny McPhee, Mary Poppins Returns and the animated version of The Grinch with Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Emmy-winning actress also starred as Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, the longest-running detective drama series in TV history, from 1984-96.

“Angela Lansbury’s contributions to the stage are insurmountable,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “From her groundbreaking role in Mame to her iconic performances in Deuce and Sweeney Todd, and most recently, in the revival of A Little Night Music, Ms. Lansbury has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances, and it is a great honor to present her with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Ariana DeBose will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast, on June 12 on CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Julianne Hough and Darren Criss will host The Tony Awards: Act One, one hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+ prior to the main broadcast.