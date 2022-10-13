‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Strikes Deal as Face of Rockstar Energy Drink

- Share this article on Facebook
Angus Cloud is now a Rockstar.
The Euphoria star has struck a deal as brand partner and face of energy drink Rockstar, marking his first official partnership with a national beverage brand. The deal will see Cloud, who plays Fez on HBO’s buzzy drama from Sam Levinson, represent the brand and link up with Rockstar at a series of “one-of-a-kind” activations.
The first is this weekend, on Oct. 15, when Cloud will join the Formula Drift Finals in Los Angeles. Rockstar serves as the official energy drink of Formula Drift, a motorsports series. According to the brand, this weekend’s partnership “leans into Angus and Rockstar Energy’s passion for pushing the limits.”
As to why he signed on, Cloud says, “I’ve been drinking Rockstar Energy for a while, so when they came to me with this partnership opportunity, I couldn’t think of a more dope collaboration. I’m always moving and lucky enough to be trying new things along the way, and I want to share my experiences with others to hopefully inspire their adventures.”
Added Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo general manager and chief marketing officer of the energy category: “Angus Cloud is passionate about everything he does and continues to push the limits for what’s next, not just in the acting world, but fashion, art and more — making him the perfect fit for this collaboration. Together, we’ll bring to life our joint passions and show fans that anything is possible if they focus their energy.”
