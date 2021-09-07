‘Dr. Death’ Actress AnnaSophia Robb Shares Engagement News

Congratulations are in order for actress AnnaSophia Robb and her now-fiancé Trevor Paul.

Robb announced the couple’s engagement on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I want to be with you everywhere!” she captioned a series of giddy photos. “And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOO!”

“He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know & a real bad b–tch,” Robb added. “I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!”

The pair could be seen smiling side by side in one snapshot, and embracing by the water in another shared to Robb’s Instagram Story.

Chloë Sevigny, Mira Sorvino, Lucy Boynton and Tan France are among the many stars who commented on Robb’s post relaying their congratulations.

Robb hasn’t said much publicly about her and Paul’s relationship, but he began appearing in photos posted to her Instagram back in 2019.

The 27-year-old actress is currently starring on Dr. Death, Peacock’s eight-part drama based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. She previously played a teenage version of Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City spin-off series The Carrie Diaries and also starred in the 2007 live-action feature Bridge to Terabithia, and Soul Surfer, the 2011 biographical film about professional surfer Bethany Hamilton.