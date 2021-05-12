Annie Lennox and Jane Lynch Set for Alzheimer’s Los Angeles Fundraiser

Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is hoping its first-ever virtual fundraiser is “An Unforgettable Evening.”

The organization has drafted Jane Lynch to emcee and Annie Lennox to perform during the event, set for May 16 at 6 p.m. PST. Hosted by Susan Disney Lord and Scott Richard Lord, the hour-long event will also feature a live auction with an added bonus: the top six donors will receive autographed merchandise from Lennox.

The event is meant to mark the 40th-anniversary celebration of the organization, which uses the funds raised locally by providing free care and support for individuals and families across L.A. County, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, geography, age or socio-economic status.

The event host committee includes Mark and Debbie Attanasio, Abigail Disney and Pierre Hauser, Sheri and Roy P. Disney, Tim Disney, Beth and Joshua Friedman, Jeff and Cecilia Glassman, Stanley and Ilene Gold, Janis Hirsch and Larry Schulman, Randi and Richard Jones, Bruce and Martha Karsh, Jerry and Terri Kohl, Anne Sweeney and Philip Miller. More information can be found here.