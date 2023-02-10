Events of the Week: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,‘ ’Fast X’ and More

Jonathan Majors and Paul Rudd attend the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' world premiere on Feb. 6.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Fast X and Star Trek: Picard.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper and David Dastmalchian walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday for the world premiere of the latest Ant-Man film.

Kevin Feige, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, director Peyton Reed, executive vp of production Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso and producer Stephen Broussard Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Paul Rudd and Bill Murray Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

William Jackson Harper, Jonathan Majors and David Dastmalchian Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Kevin Feige, Disney Studios content chairman Alan Bergman and Bob Iger Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Your Place or Mine special screening

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher continued their rom-com press tour in NYC on Monday with costars Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro and Zoë Chao.

Tig Notaro, Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, Jesse Williams and Zoë Chao Noam Galai/Getty Images

Animal Control premiere

Joel McHale debuted his new Fox comedy series in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Joel McHale and Michael Rowland Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Fast X trailer reveal party

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Louis Leterrier, Ludacris and Sung Kang took over downtown L.A. on Thursday for a celebration around the trailer release of their upcoming film Fast X.

Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Star Trek: Picard premiere

The third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek series debuted in L.A. on Thursday with stars Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Frakes, Michelle Hurd, Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Todd Stashwick, Mica Burton, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, Michael Dorn and Ed Speleers David Livingston/Getty Images

Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden David Livingston/Getty Images

UnitedMasters Celebration of Independence

Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters kicked off Grammy weekend on Friday night with performances from Brent Faiyaz, Russ and nominee, Tobe Nwigwe, along with appearances from Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Nas, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Daniel Kaluuya, Damson Idris and Gayle King.

Doug E. Fresh and Daniel Kaluuya Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Gayle King and Wiz Khalifa Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Dr. Dre’s The Chronic celebration

Interscope and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace celebrated Dr. Dre’s The Chronic album on Saturday, in an event hosted by Usher, along with Interscope’s John Janick and Steve Berman. Dr. Dre, Paul McCartney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lil’ Kim, Adrien Brody, Diplo, Tyga, Chris Brown, MGK, Megan Fox, Simu Liu and Jason Mraz were among the party guests, at the roller skating party, timed to the album’s 30th anniversary.

Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick and Steve Berman Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Diplo Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch

Roc Nation’s exclusive party returned to host members of its family and friends on Saturday, with guests including JAY-Z, 2 Chainz, Anitta, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Damson Idris, DJ Khaled, James Blake, Jameela Jamil, Janelle Monáe, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Wahlberg, Normani, Offset and Tyler, the Creator.

Offset Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe and Mark Wahlberg Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

James Blake and Jameela Jamil Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

54th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Celebration

NAACP celebrated the achievements of its Image Awards nominees at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Saturday. Hosted by Tyler Perry’s Sistas cast members KJ Smith and Novi Brown, the event recognized a diverse group of individuals nominated in more than 70 categories.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards nominee class photo Courtesy of NAACP

Simplified: Bridging the Gap screening

Black Music Action Coalition hosted a screening and Q&A on Saturday of Simplified: Bridging the Gap, a documentary directed by rapper/activist YelloPain, at The London West Hollywood. The event was attended by industry insiders including Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Catherine Brewton, Mont Brown, Shawn Holiday, Corey Jacobs, Jason Lee, Phil Thornton and Younglord.

Shawn Holiday, Corey Jacobs, Catherine Brewton, YelloPain, and Willie ‘Prophet’ Stiggers Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

Human Rights Campaign NYC dinner

Ariana DeBose was honored with the HRC Visibility Award, presented by Cecily Strong, and artist Kehinde Wiley was honored with the HRC National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign’s Greater NYC dinner on Saturday.

Cecily Strong and Ariana DeBose Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiere

On Saturday, the cast and creative team of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur celebrated the series’ world premiere at the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank.

Raphael Saadiq, Laurence Fishburne, Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White, Libe Barer, Gary Anthony Williams and Steve Loter Disney/PictureGroup

Universal Music Group Grammys afterparty

Following the show on Sunday, Universal Music Group celebrated its wins of the evening, including Samara Joy being named best new artist and Kendrick Lamar’s three Grammy wins, including best rap album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Attendees included Joy, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Stevie Wonder, Joe Jonas, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, LL Cool J, Kim Petras, Adrien Brody, Chloe Cherry, Babyface, Teyana Taylor, Pusha T, Muni Long and Camila Cabello.

Joe Jonas, Stevie Wonder and Shania Twain Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo and Sir Lucian Grainge Lester Cohen/Getty Images

“Paradis(e) on Earth” celebration

Hennessy Paradis hosted an intimate group in the Joshua Tree desert on Tuesday to celebrate its new campaign, “Paradis(e) Is On Earth,” alongside the Maison’s first ever female brand partner, Alicia Keys. Keys and husband Swizz Beatz, Elizabeth Olsen, Gabrielle Union, Adam DiMarco, Alton Mason, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan and Samara Weaving were among the attendees.

Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union and Moses Sumney Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style opening reception

On Tuesday, The Museum at FIT held an opening reception for Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, an exhibition celebrating the birth of hip hop and its influence on fashion over the past five decades. It features over 100 garments and accessories that capture the pivotal moments in hip hop fashion’s evolution, and welcomed guests including Dapper Dan, Misa Hylton, Christopher (CJ) Wallace, Ralph McDaniels, Fern Mallis and Marisol Deluna.

Dapper Dan Courtesy of Jason Crowley/BFA

Of an Age special screening

Focus Features hosted a special screening for Of an Age on Wednesday in L.A.

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski, producer Kristina Ceyton, director Goran Stolevski, Focus Features vice chairman Jason Cassidy Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau for Focus Features

American Cinematheque’s Tribute to the Crafts

Sir Roger Deakins was honored with a career achievement award at the second annual Tribute to the Crafts on Thursday, along with honorees including Alexandre Desplat (feature film: score for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) Joe Letteri and Richard Baneham (feature film: visual and special effects for Avatar: The Way of Water), Danny Hernandez (feature film: stunts for The Woman King), Hoyte van Hoytema (feature film: cinematography for Nope) and Ruth E. Carter (feature film: costume design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Sir Roger Deakins and James Ellis Deakins Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu, Daniel Hernandez and Gina Prince-Bythewood Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Pan African Film and Arts Festival

The 31st annual PAFF kicked off on Thursday with an opening night gala hosted by Danny Glover and Thomas Q. Jones. The evening included a screening of Chevalier and Jonathan Majors received PAFF’s Canada Lee Award.

Jonathan Majors, Thomas Q. Jones and William Catlett

Wheels Up Super Bowl pop-up dinner

Ahead of Sunday’s big game, Russell Wilson and new Broncos coach Sean Payton stopped by the Wheels Up Rao’s pop-up restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona in partnership with Cincoro Tequila.