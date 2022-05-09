×
Anthony Anderson Graduates From Howard University: “It’s Literally Been 30 Years in the Making”

The 'black-ish' star earned his bachelor of fine arts degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Anthony Anderson is a Howard University graduate.

The black-ish star posted a video Sunday on Instagram sharing the news that he’d earned his bachelor of fine arts degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

“To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'” he began his post. “Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making.”

He added: “Yesterday was a full circle moment. It’s never too late!”

Anderson also shared photos of himself with, among others, college dean Phylicia Rashad and commencement speaker Taraji P. Henson and thanked his son Nathan for inspiring him to finish his degree.

Anderson previously revealed he’d dropped out of college initially because of financial reasons.

Anderson’s achievement comes just a couple weeks after his long-running comedy series, black-ish, ended its eight-season run on ABC. Anderson has said that filming the final episode was an emotional experience for him.

 

