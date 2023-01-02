Anthony Hopkins Shares Message About Alcoholism as He Celebrates 47 Years Sober: “Be Kind to Yourself”

Anthony Hopkins took to social media to celebrate 47 years sober and shared an encouraging message for those struggling with alcoholism.

The Oscar-winning actor began by saying he wasn’t trying to be heavy, but he wanted to be helpful to those who may be grappling with addiction the same way he was decades ago.

“I am a recovering alcoholic, and to you out there, I know there are people struggling in this day and age of cancel and hatred and non-compromise, children being bullied,” Hopkins said. “I say to this: Be kind to yourself. Be kind. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people if they offend you. Live your life. Be proud of your life.”

He went on to explain that 47 years ago he was in a “desperate situation, in despair” and probably didn’t have much time left to live, until he was fortunate enough to acknowledge one day that something was wrong with him.

“But I didn’t realize that it was a kind of condition, mental, physical, emotional condition called alcoholism or addiction,” he continued. “I’m not an expert on drugs. I’m not an expert on anything. I know nothing, except I have found a life where no one bullies me.”

Hopkins specifically had a note for young people who are being put down but others: “Don’t listen to them.” He also encouraged whoever was struggling with addiction — or any problem really — to talk to someone they respect, be it a counselor or, for those who need it, a 12-step program.

“There are 12-step programs all over the world,” The Father actor said. “Every city, every small city, every community, 12-step programs that can help you identify what you are. It doesn’t cost a thing, but it will give you a whole new life.”

He concluded by saying he’s not a “do-gooder,” and that he’s a “sinner,” just like everyone else, but getting sober helped him have the life he has today.

“So wherever you are, get help. Don’t be ashamed. Be proud of yourself — whatever you do, don’t let anyone put you down,” Hopkins said. “Celebrate yourself as I do myself, although I know nothing.”